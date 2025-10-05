Home / World News / US Treasury considers $1 Trump coin to mark 250th independence anniversary

US Treasury considers $1 Trump coin to mark 250th independence anniversary

The draft design of the coin, which was overseen by the Office of the US Treasurer Brandon Beach, features Trump's profile on one side of the coin

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Treasury Department is considering producing a one-dollar coin featuring US President Donald Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence next year, a spokesperson said, as per Politico.

The draft design of the coin, which was overseen by the Office of the US Treasurer Brandon Beach, features Trump's profile on one side of the coin. The opposite side depicts Trump with a clenched fist in front of an American flag alongside the words "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT," as reported by Politico.

"Despite the radical left's forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before," a Treasury Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"While a final USD 1 coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles."

Congress in 2020 passed bipartisan legislation, signed by Trump during his first term, that authorises the Treasury Secretary to issue one-dollar coins during the 2026 calendar year. The design of those coins must be "emblematic of the United States semiquincentennial," as per Politico.

Living people are rarely featured on US money. Congress has imposed various restrictions on the ability of Treasury to feature living people and living presidents on currency. It's not clear whether the latest Trump coin envisioned by the Treasury Department would run afoul of those laws.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday told reporters she wasn't sure whether Trump was aware of the effort to put his likeness on a coin, Politico reported.

"I'm not sure if he's seen it but I'm sure he'll love it," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gaza becomes 'news graveyard' as journalists die bringing war to the world

Netanyahu hopes to announce Gaza hostage release 'in coming days'

Bombing in Gaza City subsides; Israel readies for first phase of US plan

Who is Sanae Takaichi? Japan set to get its first-ever woman prime minister

Nepal restricts vehicle movement around Kathmandu due to heavy rainfall

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS Treasury

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story