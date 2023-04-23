Home / World News / US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

The State Department has suspended operations at the embassy due to the dire security situation. It was not clear when the embassy might resume functioning

Washington
US troops evacuating 70 diplomats from Sudan amid fierce fighting

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US troops are carrying out a precarious evacuation of American embassy staffers in the African nation of Sudan, shuttering the US embassy there as fighting rages for a ninth day, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Biden ordered American troops to evacuate embassy personnel after receiving a recommendation earlier on Saturday from his national security team with no end in sight to the fighting, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission.

The evacuation order was believed to apply to about 70 Americans. US forces were airliftng them from a landing zone at the embassy to an unspecified location.

The State Department has suspended operations at the embassy due to the dire security situation. It was not clear when the embassy might resume functioning.

Topics :US politicsSouth Sudan attackSudan

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

Also Read

Khartoum violence: Indian embassy in Sudan advises Indians to not move out

US reopening visa, consular services in Cuba post-2017 health issues

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

American communities being torn apart by gun violence, says Prez Biden

Nothing like this has happened since Civil War: Biden on US Capitol attack

Indians safely evacuated from Sudan, Jaishankar's call to Saudi counterpart

Russia announces "tit-for-tat" expulsion of more than 20 German diplomats

Mike Pence touts Trump role overturning Roe to Iowa evangelicals

Biden plans to stringent limits on GHG emissions on coal, gas power plants

LIVE: Amritpal Singh surrenders before Punjab police in Moga, detained

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story