Iran puts missiles on alert after Donald Trump's warning of massive strikes

“A significant number of these launch-ready missiles are located in underground facilities scattered across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes,” the report said.

Trump’s ultimatum on nuclear negotiations

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump issued a stark warning, saying, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

Beyond military threats, he also suggested the reimposition of secondary tariffs on Iran and its trade partners. A final decision on these economic measures, he said, would depend on Tehran’s response in the coming weeks.

Iran’s missile preparedness

Iran's missile preparedness

Reports from the Tehran Times indicate that Iran's armed forces have placed missiles on high alert in response to the potential escalation. These missiles are said to have operational reach to target US-related positions globally, further heightening concerns over a military standoff.

Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal

During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. The agreement, designed to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, was abandoned under Trump's administration, leading to heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. While Trump has expressed willingness to renegotiate, he insists that Iran must first demonstrate a clear commitment to curbing its nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s response: No direct talks with the US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to Trump's remarks in a statement broadcast on state media. While rejecting the possibility of direct negotiations with Washington, he acknowledged that indirect talks, mediated through Oman, could continue.

“The supreme leader has also emphasised that indirect negotiations can continue. We do not avoid negotiations. Rather, it is their unfaithfulness that has caused problems for us so far. They must prove that they can establish trust regarding decisions, and I hope this will materialise,” Pezeshkian said, as quoted by news agency AFP.