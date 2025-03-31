Home / World News / Iran puts missiles on alert after Donald Trump's warning of massive strikes

Iran puts missiles on alert after Donald Trump's warning of massive strikes

In response to Donald Trump's threat, Iran has activated its missiles in underground facilities nationwide, ensuring they remain launch-ready and resistant to airstrikes

Ali Khamenei, Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei, and Donald Trump
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hours after US President Donald Trump warned of "unprecedented bombing" if Iran refused to negotiate a new nuclear deal, Tehran has reportedly prepared its missile forces. According to Tehran Times, Iran’s military has activated missiles capable of striking US-linked positions worldwide.  
 
“A significant number of these launch-ready missiles are located in underground facilities scattered across the country, designed to withstand airstrikes,” the report said.
 

Trump’s ultimatum on nuclear negotiations  

 
In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump issued a stark warning, saying, “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.” 
 
Beyond military threats, he also suggested the reimposition of secondary tariffs on Iran and its trade partners. A final decision on these economic measures, he said, would depend on Tehran’s response in the coming weeks.  
 

Iran’s missile preparedness  

Reports from the Tehran Times indicate that Iran’s armed forces have placed missiles on high alert in response to the potential escalation. These missiles are said to have operational reach to target US-related positions globally, further heightening concerns over a military standoff.    ALSO READ | Why Trump wants to renegotiate Iran nuclear deal he withdrew from in 2018
 

Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal  

 
During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. The agreement, designed to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, was abandoned under Trump's administration, leading to heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. While Trump has expressed willingness to renegotiate, he insists that Iran must first demonstrate a clear commitment to curbing its nuclear ambitions.  
 

Iran’s response: No direct talks with the US  

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded to Trump’s remarks in a statement broadcast on state media. While rejecting the possibility of direct negotiations with Washington, he acknowledged that indirect talks, mediated through Oman, could continue.    ALSO READ | Trump warns of 'big, big problems' for Zelenskyy if he exits mineral deal
 
“The supreme leader has also emphasised that indirect negotiations can continue. We do not avoid negotiations. Rather, it is their unfaithfulness that has caused problems for us so far. They must prove that they can establish trust regarding decisions, and I hope this will materialise,” Pezeshkian said, as quoted by news agency AFP.  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Myanmar quake: Thailand probes Bangkok skyscraper collapse over China link

Rising costs dampen Eid travel, spending, and holiday spirit in Indonesia

US strikes pound Yemen's capital overnight, killing at least 1: Houthis

Myanmar earthquake rescue efforts intensify with death toll set to rise

Elon Musk's XAI all-stock deal offers unexpected win for X investors

Topics :Donald TrumpUS-Iran tensionsIranBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story