Trump warns Republicans of 'serious consequences' for voting against tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned any Republican from voting against tariffs, stating that any opposition will have "serious consequences" in the elections.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!"

Stressing the significance of tariffs, Trump said, "Tariffs have given us great national security because the mere mention of the word has countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. Tariffs have given us economic and national security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege."

Trump highlighted that the US's trade deficit with its partners has decreased significantly. "Our trade deficit has been reduced by 78 per cent, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all numbers that were considered impossible just one year ago," he said. Canada worst to deal with: Trump In a separate post, he accused Canada of taking advantage of the US on trade for many years. "They are among the worst in the world to deal with, especially regarding our northern border. Tariffs make a win for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!" he said.