Suit remark to ceasefire row: What went down between Trump & Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday took a dramatic turn when the two, along with US Vice President JD Vance, engaged in a heated exchange at the White House regarding the ongoing war with Russia.

Tensions escalated as Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful”, straining Kyiv’s ties with its most vital wartime ally. According to a US official, Zelenskyy was even asked to leave at one point.

The public dispute, which included pointed remarks from Vice President Vance, underscored growing friction between Washington and Kyiv over continued American support for Ukraine.

Trump justifies his approach to Putin

During the meeting, Trump defended his diplomatic stance, emphasising the need to engage with both sides to achieve a resolution.

“If I didn't align myself with both of them, you'd never have a deal. You want me to say really terrible things about Putin and then say, 'Hi, Vladimir. How are we doing on the deal?' It doesn't work that way,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy, however, pushed back, arguing that past attempts at negotiation had done little to halt Russian aggression.

Also Read

“What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about? What do you mean?” he questioned Vance, highlighting that previous ceasefire agreements had been repeatedly violated by Moscow.

He also reminded Trump of Russia’s occupation of Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014, pointing out that diplomatic efforts had failed to bring an end to the conflict.

Debate over US Military assistance

The discussion became more charged when Vance questioned whether Zelenskyy had shown enough gratitude for the military aid provided by the US

“Have you said thank you?” Vance asked.

“A lot of times,” Zelenskyy responded.

Trump then remarked on Ukraine’s dependence on US assistance, asserting that Kyiv lacked leverage without American support.

“You don’t have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us, you don’t have any cards,” he said, suggesting that Ukraine should be more appreciative of American aid.

He also claimed that Ukraine would not have been able to sustain the war without US military support.

“If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy dismissed this assertion, responding, “In three days. I heard it from Putin in three days.”

Zelenskyy’s response on attire

A reporter asked Zelenskyy why he does not wear a suit. He replied, “I will wear of course after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better I don't know. We will see. Maybe something cheaper. Thank you.”

Divisions over conflict resolution

The meeting concluded on a tense note, with a clear divide between Trump and Zelenskyy on how to approach the war. Trump advocated for a more aggressive strategy to bring the conflict to a swift end, arguing that stronger action was necessary.

Zelenskyy, however, stood firm, emphasising Ukraine’s right to defend itself.

“We are staying in our country, staying strong. From the very beginning of the war, we’ve been alone, and we are thankful,” he said, acknowledging international support while making it clear that Ukraine would continue fighting.

Rejecting Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine was in a weak position, Zelenskyy stressed the resilience of his people. He also criticised Trump’s approach, saying, “You are gambling with the lives of millions of people.”

Trump responded with a stark warning: “You’re gambling with World War III.”

Trump defends Vance

Backing his Vice President, Trump confronted Zelenskyy, highlighting the significant military and financial aid provided to Ukraine.

"We have given you $350 billion, we gave you military equipment, and a lot of backing. If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks," Trump said.

Zelenskyy quickly countered, appearing to compare Trump's remarks to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Yes, yes, wouldn't have lasted even two or three days — I heard that from Putin too," Zelenskyy said.

Trump expresses frustration

Surprised by Zelenskyy's unwavering stance, Trump expressed his frustration, saying, "It is going to be a very hard thing to do business like this." The crucial minerals deal, a potential point of agreement, seemed increasingly uncertain. The tension in the room was evident, with some journalists seen shaking their heads in dismay.

Seeking to de-escalate the situation, Vice President Vance stepped in. "There are disagreements. Let's go litigate those disagreements, instead of fighting it out in front of the American media when you are wrong. We know you (Zelensky) are wrong," he said.

Trump had recently referred to Zelenskyy as a "dictator" and even accused him of "starting the war," adding to the strained relations between the two leaders.

During the meeting at the Oval Office, Trump said, "I think it's good for the American people to see what's going on. That's why I kept this story for so long. You have got to be thankful for all that we (US) have done. You just don't have the cards (to go solo)," he remarked.

Attempting to lighten the mood, he added, "This is great TV," though the room remained tense.

Clash over ceasefire proposal

Trump took a stern tone, rebuking Zelenskyy for his stance on continuing the fight against Russia. "People are dying, you're running low on soldiers, and then you tell us, 'I don't want a ceasefire' and 'I want to go on fighting.' Look... you need to call a ceasefire now, so that the bullets stop flying, and no more lives are lost. I am here, and I want a ceasefire, but clearly, you don't want a ceasefire," Trump said.

Zelenskyy pushed back, urging Trump to "ask your predecessors what they have to say about the ceasefire."

Without hesitation, Trump fired back, "That was a guy named Biden, who was not a smart person," taking a direct jab at the former US President — an insult he had often used during campaign rallies but perhaps never before in the Oval Office. The remark is likely to deepen divisions between Republicans and Democrats.

"But that was your President," Zelenskyy responded, seemingly surprised by Trump's sharp critique of Biden.

Ignoring the reaction, Trump continued, cutting Zelenskyy off. "I gave you Javelins (a man-portable anti-tank system). Obama gave you sheets (to cover bodies). You have got to be more thankful to the person who actually helped," he said.

He reinforced his stance, stating bluntly, "Let me be very straight with you—you do not have the cards. With us, you have the cards, and without us, you do not have any cards."

Trump declares Zelenskyy 'not ready for peace'

Following the high-stakes exchange, Trump wasted no time in sharing his assessment on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved," he posted, making his stance on the matter clear.

(With agency inputs)