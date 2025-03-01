How Donald Trump, Zelenskyy's skirmish at the White House broke a deal

By Jennifer A. Dlouhy and Josh Wingrove

As President Donald Trump greeted Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday, he told reporters it was an honor to welcome the Ukrainian leader for an “exciting moment” — signing a landmark deal securing access to critical minerals in Ukraine meant to pave the way for a peace agreement with Russia.

Less than two hours later, Zelenskyy was rushing out of the West Wing into an idling SUV, his relationship with Ukraine’s most critical ally in tatters.

Prospects for a signing ceremony — much less a landmark accord with Russia resolving three years of conflict — had vaporized. And as Trump posted social media missives blasting Zelenskyy as an ingrate who had insulted the United States, stunned officials in Washington and across the world wondered if repairing the rift was even possible.

While the argument erupted quickly, the kindling had been laid out over the course of years. Trump has long complained about Ukraine and its leader. The president has long seen the country, situated as a bulwark between the Europe and Russia, as endemic of unnecessary US involvement abroad, demanding resources and security guarantees when it instead should have followed his lead in cultivating a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is the account of a remarkable and heated Oval Office exchange that illustrated the dramatic upheaval Trump has brought to decades of US foreign policy and seemed certain to color the course of world history for decades to come.

That skepticism has only deepened with what Trump sees as a political alignment with Democrats — from declining in his attempts to fan grievances about Hunter Biden to an election-year visit by Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania that many Republicans saw as a bid to bolster Kamala Harris. The chummy relationship between former President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy only fanned that divide, fostering resentment of the Ukrainian leader among Trump diehards, including Vice President JD Vance.

In a way, the Oval Office session — driven in part by Trump and Vance ratcheting up the temperature — was the bloodletting Trump had long pined for, and it offered a reason, or at least a fig leaf, for Trump to balk at backing an effort he’s been wary of.

The exchange could prove seismic.

The mineral deal Trump demanded — itself a pressure tactic on Kyiv — went unsigned, immediately delivering a destabilizing signal to allies including the UK and Germany that had sought to broker some path to avoid abandoning Ukraine. And the scene was certain to reverberate through domestic US politics, where critics have long argued that Trump is too cozy with Russia.

The tone was set even before Zelenskyy stepped into the White House.

“You’re all dressed up,” Trump told Zelenskyy as he arrived in snug black clothing, consistent with the wartime attire he’s donned since Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy and his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, have refused to wear suits since the invasion, though Yermak broke that streak by wearing one Friday.

The offhand remark might have been nothing, but it teed up a similar question in the Oval Office from Brian Glenn, a reporter with the staunchly pro-Trump outlet Real America’s Voice.

“Why don’t you wear a suit?” Glenn asked Zelenskyy, prompting laughter. “A lot of Americans have a problem with you not respecting the dignity of this office.”

Zelenskyy bristled but brushed it off. Maybe, he allowed, he would don a suit when the war is over, though, perhaps, he quipped, it would be something a little “cheaper.”

‘Compromises With a Killer’

Both leaders were on common ground describing the importance of ending the conflict in Ukraine, with Trump insisting it was time to see an end to the killing that has ravaged the eastern European nation. But Zelenskyy swiftly warned that couldn’t come at any cost, asserting there was no room for “compromises with a killer.”

Persistent questions about whether the US would provide security guarantees and military aid raised the temperature. It wasn’t the time to talk about security guarantees, Trump said, adding that right now, the focus should be on getting a deal.

Trump grew visibly frustrated as Zelenskyy repeatedly emphasized how Putin had broken the terms of previous ceasefire agreements. The US president closed his eyes and tapped his fingers together repeatedly as Zelenskyy spoke just inches to his right.

“That wasn’t with me,” Trump replied. “That was with a guy named Biden, who was not a smart person.”

But the conversation took a sharp turn when Vance jumped in, chiding Zelenskyy: The US previously “had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded,” Vance said.

Zelenskyy gently asked Vance if he could ask a question, then brought up the history of Russian occupation of Ukraine, dating back to 2014. Given all that, he said, “what kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about?”

‘Not Playing Cards’

Vance, leaned forward, raising his voice as he admonished Zelenskyy: “It’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media,” the vice president said. “Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

Tensions only escalated when Zelenskyy emphasized the relatively comfortable US position — an ocean away from Russia and the conflict in Europe. You don’t feel it now, Zelenskyy said, “but you will feel it in the future.”

Trump jumped in: “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel,” he said. “You’re in no position to dictate that.” Instead, Trump cast Zelenskyy as powerless. “You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump said, but “with us, you start having cards.”

“I’m not playing cards,” Zelenskyy shot back. “I’m very serious.”

No, Trump said: “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III.”

With a cadre of White House correspondents and a phalanx of video cameras watching the exchange, Vance stepped in once again. “Have you said ‘thank you’ once this entire meeting?” Vance asked Zelenskyy, scolding: “Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country.”

Zelenskyy has regularly thanked the US for its response, including in a joint address to Congress in 2022. “I want to thank you, all of you. I thank every American family, which cherishes the warmth of its home and wishes the same warmth to other people,” he said at the time.

But in the heat of the moment Friday, it was clear no modest exchange of gratitude would calm tensions.

Trump, a real estate developer whose rise in politics was paved by years hosting “The Apprentice” reality television show, acknowledged the drama. “This is going to be great television,” he said as White House aides started escorting journalists from the gilded room.

After the Oval Office blow-up, the president huddled with top advisers, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Vance, while the Ukrainians waited in another room, according to a White House official who shared details on the events on condition of anonymity.

Trump decided that he would not move forward with the talks and instructed Waltz and Rubio to break the news to Zelenskyy, the official said. While the Ukrainians wanted to continue the discussions, Waltz and Rubio made clear that would not happen and that it was time for them to leave.

‘Not Ready for Peace’

Trump took to Truth Social to declare a deal was premature.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump declared. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE.”

A White House aide swiftly ripped down a sign with details about an upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy news conference from an office door, as a black SUV drove to the West Wing. Zelenskyy slipped inside, as White House aides gathered at windows to watch him pull away.

At the White House, staffers — at least those who weren’t enjoying the abandoned lunches that had been prepared for US and Ukrainian officials — looked to amplify conservative commentators and lawmakers casting Zelenskyy’s behavior as disrespectful.

Democrats, eager for a chance to reverse the political momentum that has carried Trump in recent weeks, immediately pounced.

“Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a social media post.

Among the uncertainties now is the fate of the Ukrainian leader himself. Trump, as he left the White House later Friday to head to his Mar-a-Lago estate, accused Zelenskyy of wanting to continue fighting and sidestepped a question about possibly cutting off aid. He added that Zelenskyy had signaled to the US he was prepared to return immediately to the White House to reengage.

“He’s got to say I want to make peace,” Trump said of the Ukrainian leader.

Bessent said the situation was “going to take a lot of repair” and it wasn’t clear if the relationship could ever be fixed.

A Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican, emerged from a meeting with the president at the White House to suggest Zelenskyy should abandon his presidency. He said he’d warned the Ukrainian leader before the meeting to defer discussion of security guarantees to another day. Zelenskyy didn’t publicly address the notion, and canceled a planned speech at the nearby Hudson Institute. But he offered the gratitude Vance demanded. “He chose to let things go into a downward spiral on worldwide television,” Bessent told Bloomberg Television.

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you, @POTUS, Congress, and the American people,” Zelenskyy posted on X. “Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”