US, Ukraine to hold talks in Saudi Arabia: Ceasefire, peace deal on agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that discussions between Ukraine and the United States regarding an end to the war with Russia are set to take place in Saudi Arabia next week.

Zelenskyy said he plans to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before diplomatic talks with US officials commence later in the week. “After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” he said in a post on X.

“I will be traveling to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Crown Prince. Following this, my team will remain there to engage with our American partners. Ukraine is committed to achieving peace,” Zelenskyy shared on Telegram. He further said, “Ukraine and the US have resumed discussions, and we anticipate a productive meeting next week.”

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that the negotiations are expected to begin on March 11 in Saudi Arabia.

Will Donald Trump visit Saudi Arabia?

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he will be travelling to Saudi Arabia in the near future but did not specify an exact date.

"I'm going to Saudi Arabia. I said, I'll go if you pay a trillion dollars, $1 trillion to American companies, (spreading) the purchase over a four-year period, of a trillion dollars. They've agreed to do that, so I'm going to be going there," Trump said, hinting at a significant financial agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia.

Who will participate in the discussions?

According to a Reuters report, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other senior officials, is expected to arrive in Riyadh on March 11 to take part in the discussions. Andriy Yermak, a key aide to President Zelenskyy, will also be in attendance.

The US-Ukraine talks follow a recent confrontation between Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the White House, which reportedly led to heightened tensions.

According to a report by Kyiv Post, the US delegation will likely consist of the same officials who previously engaged in initial peace talks with Russian representatives earlier this year. The expected attendees include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

What is expected from the US-Ukraine talks?

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Thursday that a meeting with Ukrainian officials is planned for next week in Saudi Arabia. Discussions are expected to revolve around a potential peace agreement framework and a preliminary ceasefire, according to a report by Kyiv Post.

Witkoff mentioned that Trump viewed Zelenskyy's recent letter as a constructive step forward following their tense White House meeting last week. "There was an acknowledgement that the United States has done so much for the country of Ukraine and a sense of gratitude," he said.

According to Witkoff, the location of the discussions may be either Riyadh or Jeddah. “I think the idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well [to end the three-year war with Russia],” he said.

Additionally, reports suggest that an agreement allowing the US access to valuable Ukrainian mineral resources may be finalised during the meeting.

Trump-Zelenskyy clash at the Oval Office

Zelenskyy’s meeting with President Trump at the White House on February 28 took a dramatic turn as tensions flared over Ukraine’s war with Russia. US Vice President JD Vance joined the heated discussion, with Trump and Vance accusing Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful”. A US official claimed Zelenskyy was even asked to leave at one point.

Trump defended his diplomatic stance, arguing, “If I didn't align myself with both of them, you'd never have a deal. You want me to say really terrible things about Putin and then say, 'Hi, Vladimir. How are we doing on the deal?' It doesn't work that way,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy pushed back, questioning past negotiations with Russia: “What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about? What do you mean?”

The debate intensified over US military aid. “Have you said thank you?” Vance asked. “A lot of times”, Zelenskyy responded. Trump asserted Ukraine’s reliance on the US, saying, “Without us, you don’t have any cards.”

On ceasefire talks, Trump rebuked Zelenskyy: “People are dying, and you don’t want a ceasefire.” Zelenskyy countered, urging Trump to consult past US leaders. Trump dismissed his concerns: “I gave you Javelins. Obama gave you sheets.” Following the meeting, Trump declared on Truth Social: “I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved.”

