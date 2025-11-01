Home / World News / US urges ASEAN to be firm in countering China in South China Sea

US urges ASEAN to be firm in countering China in South China Sea

China rejects US criticism of its maritime conduct, accusing Washington of interfering in regional affairs and provoking tensions through its military presence

Pete Hegseth
Hegseth criticised Beijing's recent declaration of Scarborough Shoal, which China forcefully seized from the Philippines in 2012, as a nature reserve. (Photo:PTI)
AP Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:41 PM IST
Google
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday urged Southeast Asian nations to stand firm and strengthen their maritime forces to counter China's increasingly destabilising actions in the South China Sea.

Speaking at a meeting in Malaysia with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Hegseth reiterated US concern over what he called China's aggression in the disputed waters that intensified in recent months, citing incidents such as the ramming of vessels and the use of water cannons.

The South China Sea remains one of Asia's most volatile flashpoints. Beijing claims almost the entire region, while ASEAN members, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei also claim ownership of coastal areas and features. The Philippines, a key US ally, has had frequent clashes with China's maritime fleet.

Manila has repeatedly urged a stronger regional response, but ASEAN has traditionally sought to balance caution with economic ties to Beijing, the region's largest trading partner.

Hegseth criticised Beijing's recent declaration of Scarborough Shoal, which China forcefully seized from the Philippines in 2012, as a nature reserve.

You don't put platforms on nature reserves, he said, describing China's activities on the uninhabited shoal. He told the meeting it was yet another attempt to coerce new and expanded territorial and maritime claims at your expense.

Hegseth said China's provocative actions challenged and threatened territorial sovereignty in the region. While stressing that Washington values continued dialogue with Beijing, Hegseth said the US will monitor China's behaviour closely.

China's sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea fly in the face of their commitments to resolve disputes peacefully, he said. "We seek peace. We do not seek conflict. But we must ensure that China is not seeking to dominate you or anybody else.

Hegseth urged ASEAN to hasten the conclusion of a Code of Conduct that the bloc is negotiating with China to govern behaviour at sea. But he said the bloc should also strengthen its capability, including enhanced joint surveillance and rapid-response tools to deter provocations.

He proposed the development of a shared maritime domain awareness that will alert all members if one nation is threatened. That goes a long way in ensuring that whoever is on the receiving end of aggression and provocation is ... not alone, he said.

He also welcomed plans for an ASEAN-US maritime exercise in December that he said would increase interoperability and reinforce freedom of navigation and the sovereign rights of all nations.

China rejects US criticism of its maritime conduct, accusing Washington of interfering in regional affairs and provoking tensions through its military presence. Chinese officials say their patrols and construction activities are lawful and aimed at maintaining security in what they consider Chinese territory.

Chinese officials on Saturday slammed the Philippines for being a troublemaker after Manila staged naval and air drills with the US, Australia and New Zealand in the South China Sea. The two-day exercise that ended Friday was the 12th that the Philippines says it has carried out with partner nations since last year to protect its rights in the disputed waters.

The drills included an anti-submarine warfare simulation, replenishment and fueling at sea, air operations and communication exercises.

Tian Junli, spokesperson of China's People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command, said the exercise seriously undermined regional peace and stability. It further proves that the Philippines is the troublemaker in the South China Sea issue and a saboteur of regional stability, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ASEANWorld NewsChinaSouth China Sea

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

