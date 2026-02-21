USTR plans new Section 301 probes covering major trading partners

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday his office would launch several new investigations under the Section 301 trade provision, covering most major trading partners and areas such as pharmaceutical product pricing.

Greer said the administration was confident that all trade deals negotiated by President Donald Trump would stay in effect after the Supreme Court struck down on Friday tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The Trump administration has cautioned foreign trading partners and the business community for months that it would use alternative tools to address its trade concerns if the IEEPA tariffs were struck down.

"Our partners have been responsive and engaged in good-faith negotiations and agreements despite the pending litigation, and we are confident that all trade agreements negotiated by President Trump will remain in effect," Greer said. The Supreme Court decision affected only Trump's so-called reciprocal and fentanyl tariffs, he said, adding that extensive tariffs imposed under other laws remain in effect. The administration has reached framework trade deals with a dozen countries and signed agreements with seven more, the Council on Foreign Relations says. On Friday, Trump imposed a temporary global import duty of 10 per cent for 150 days, and said he would order USTR to open new investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, but gave no details.