Vessel hit by unknown projectile in Hormuz, crew casualty reported

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report on ‌Tuesday that ​a vessel was ​struck by an unknown ​projectile while transiting outbound in the Strait of Hormuz, causing engine room ​damage and a crew casualty, ‌with the remaining crew ​being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard.

No environmental impact has ‌been reported ​and authorities are ‌investigating, UKMTO said.

The incident ‌comes as shipping through ​the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, with vessel ​crossings still in the single digits, down ‌from more than 130 ‌a day before the war.