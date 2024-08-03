Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Vietnam prez to be new Communist Party chief, country's most powerful role

Vietnam prez to be new Communist Party chief, country's most powerful role

In his first speech as the Communist Party chief, Lam said that him taking the reigns was because of an urgent need to ensure the leadership of the party

To Lam
To Lam is the new unchallenged power who will dominate Vietnamese politics in the years, if not a decade, ahead, he said. (Image: Reuters)
AP Phnom Penh (Cambodia)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vietnamese President To Lam was confirmed Saturday as the new chief of the Communist Party after his predecessor died July 19.

Lam will be the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country's most powerful political role, state media said. It was unclear if Lam will stay in his role as president.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous general secretary, Nguyen Phu Trong, dominated Vietnamese politics since he became party chief in 2011. He was elected to a third term as general secretary in 2021. He was an ideologue who viewed corruption as the gravest threat facing the party.

In his first speech as the Communist Party chief, Lam said that him taking the reigns was because of an urgent need to ensure the leadership of the party.

Lam said he would maintain the legacies of his predecessor, notably the anti-corruption campaign that has rocked the country's political and business elites and a pragmatic approach to foreign policy known as bamboo diplomacy a phrase coined by Trong referring to the plant's flexibility, bending but not breaking in the shifting headwinds of global geopolitics.

Lam spent over four decades in the Ministry of Public Security before becoming the minister in 2016. As Vietnam's top security official, Lam led Trong's sweeping anti-graft campaign until May, when he became president following the resignation of his predecessor, who stepped down after being caught by the campaign.

Big changes in Vietnam's strategic approach are unlikely, said Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting fellow in the Vietnam Studies Program at Singapore's ISEASYusof Ishak Institute, but Lam's relative newness to governing meant that it remains to be seen how he will lead.

More From This Section

World's richest lose $134 billion in stock slump, led by Amazon's Bezos

US defence secretary overrides plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind

Kamala became Democratic nominee in least democratic way: Trump campaign

Taiwan's defence ministry reports 18 Chinese aircraft, 13 vessels in waters

Nicolas Maduro accuses Venezuela opposition of planning armed attack

Given the current composition of the upper echelons of Vietnamese politics, Giang said it was possible that Lam's promotion could mean an end to the internal fighting that has rocked the party for several years.

To Lam is the new unchallenged power who will dominate Vietnamese politics in the years, if not a decade, ahead, he said.

Giang said the party will vote for the general secretary again in 2026, and Lam's performance will be a factor.

For now, however, it seems a new era has come, he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India, Vietnam adopt new action plan to expand strategic partnership

Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Rahul meets Vietnamese Ambassador to India, condoles Phu Trong's demise

Vietnam Communist Party chief's funeral draws thousands of mourners

After Thailand, Vietnam now plans visa waivers for tourists: Know more

Topics :VietnamIndia Vietnam tiesCommunist partycommunism

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story