Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre's memoir alleges rape by a former PM

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most high-profile victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network, has revealed in her posthumous memoir the horrific abuse she endured, including being raped and beaten by an unidentified prime minister. She described living in constant fear, believing she might “die a sex slave”, CNN reported.

“In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated – and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied,” Giuffre wrote of Epstein and his associates. “I believed that I might die a sex slave.”

The memoir, Nobody’s Girl, was published on Tuesday, six months after Giuffre’s death by suicide in Australia. It provides harrowing accounts of the abuse she suffered as a teenager, as well as her years-long fight to seek justice for herself and other victims.

Alleged assault by a high-profile politician Giuffre wrote that she was raped by a man she described in legal filings as a “well-known Prime Minister”. The US edition uses this term, while the UK version refers to him as a “former minister”. The reason for the difference between editions is unclear. She recalled that while on Epstein’s Caribbean island, she was trafficked to this man, who “raped me more savagely than anyone had before”. She was 18 at the time. “He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop,” she wrote, as quoted by CNN.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Steve Bannon named in new Epstein documents “Afterward, I tearfully begged Epstein not to send me back to him,” Giuffre added. “I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favour, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes’.” Renewed focus on Prince Andrew and Epstein ties Giuffre’s memoir comes amid ongoing controversy over those close to Epstein, particularly Prince Andrew. She accused Andrew, the Duke of York and brother of King Charles, of sexually assaulting her multiple times as a teenager. Andrew has denied all allegations.

The scandal has already affected Andrew’s public role . Last week, he announced he would step back from using his royal titles, saying: “I have decided, as I always have, to put duty to my family and country first.” However, he will retain the title of “Prince”, as the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The memoir also claims Andrew’s team attempted to hire online trolls to harass Giuffre during her civil case against him in New York. She alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, including at age 17.

“After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me – the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well,” Giuffre wrote, reflecting on the 2022 settlement in which Andrew reportedly paid millions to resolve the civil case despite claiming never to have met her, CNN reported. Contradictory evidence and ongoing scrutiny Reports have also revealed that Andrew maintained contact with Epstein months after claiming to have ended their friendship. Newly surfaced emails show that in February 2011, Andrew wrote to Epstein, “It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”