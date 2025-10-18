Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Prince Andrew giving up royal title as Epstein allegations refuse to fade

Prince Andrew giving up royal title as Epstein allegations refuse to fade

Andrew, once second in line to the British throne, has long been a source of tabloid fodder because of his links to Epstein, other questionable characters and money woes

Prince Andrew

Andrew, 65, stepped down from public life in 2019, but denied wrongdoing | Image: AP

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prince Andrew said Friday he is giving up his royal title of the Duke of York and other honours after his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein returned to the headlines.

The younger brother of King Charles III said he and the royal family had decided the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family," Prince Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

It comes as excerpts have been published of an upcoming posthumous memoir from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and had sex with Andrew when she was 17.

 

Andrew, 65, stepped down from public life in 2019, but denied wrongdoing.

In a statement Friday he said: With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump, King Charles, Charles

After royal pomp, Trump meets UK PM Starmer on final day of state visit

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump flies in for UK state visit amid hopes for trade, tech deals

King Charles, Charles

King Charles III to use tiara diplomacy as UK prepares for Trump's visit

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce (Photo: Instagram @taylorswift)

Beyond a fairytale engagement: Swift-Kelce spark social media frenzypremium

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Ottawa Airport on Monday.

King Charles visits Canada amid Trump's calls for 51st state status

Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41. In the memoir she details alleged encounters with Prince Andrew, who she sued in 2021, claiming that they had sex when she was 17. Andrew denied her claims and said he didn't recall having met her.

Andrew, once second in line to the British throne, has long been a source of tabloid fodder because of his links to Epstein, other questionable characters and money woes.

His attempt to refute Giuffre's allegations backfired during a November 2019 BBC interview. Viewers saw a prince who proffered curious rebuttals such as disputing Giuffre's recollection of sweaty dancing by saying he was medically incapable of perspiring and showed no empathy for the women who said Epstein abused them.

Within days of the interview, Andrew stepped down from his royal duties. Giuffre sued him and the case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed sum. A statement filed in court said that the prince acknowledged Epstein was a sex trafficker and Giuffre was an established victim of abuse.

As well as no longer being known as the Duke of York, Andrew will also give up other titles: Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

He will remain a prince, which he has been entitled to since birth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan strikes terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan after TTP attack

Shehbaz Sharif, Donald Trump

'Would be easy one to solve': Trump comments on Afghan-Pak conflict

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 27 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels around its territory

gaza, palestine

Daily struggles persist in Gaza even as ceasefire offers some respite

Chen Ning Yang

Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang, pioneer in particle physics, dies at 103

Topics : Prince Charles Queen Elizabeth II

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon