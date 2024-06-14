Home / World News / Visa, Mastercard $30 bn settlement to limit card fees for merchants at risk

Visa, Mastercard $30 bn settlement to limit card fees for merchants at risk

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn told lawyers for the card networks and objectors at a hearing on Thursday that she will "likely not approve the settlement," according to court records

Debit card, credit card, cards
Swipe fees totaled $172 billion in 2023, and have more than doubled in the last decade, according to the Merchants Payments Coalition, which represents retailers, grocers, convenience stores and gas stations.
Reuters NEW YORK
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 11:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Visa's and Mastercard's proposed $30 billion antitrust settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants is in peril, after a New York judge signaled she was preparing to reject the accord.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn told lawyers for the card networks and objectors at a hearing on Thursday that she will "likely not approve the settlement," according to court records.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She plans to write an opinion explaining her decision and reasoning.
 
Both card networks said they were disappointed. Mastercard called the settlement a "fair resolution" that gave businesses more flexibility in managing card transactions, and Visa called it an "appropriate resolution" to the nearly 19-year-old case.
 
The settlement announced on March 26 was intended to resolve most claims in the nationwide litigation, with small businesses comprising more than 90% of the settling merchants.
 
Businesses have long complained that Visa and Mastercard charge excessive swipe fees, or interchange fees, for processing credit and debt card payments, and illegally bar them from steering customers toward cheaper forms of payment.
 
Swipe fees totaled $172 billion in 2023, and have more than doubled in the last decade, according to the Merchants Payments Coalition, which represents retailers, grocers, convenience stores and gas stations.
 
Under the settlement, the average 1.5% to 3.5% swipe fee would fall by at least 0.04 percentage points for three years.
Visa and Mastercard also agreed to cap rates for five years and remove anti-steering provisions.
 
Objectors included the National Retail Federation, the world's largest retailer trade group.
 
It called the settlement "manifestly insufficient" and its benefits "meager and temporary," saying it would still let Visa and Mastercard dictate swipe fees, and impose a "virtually limitless" ban on future claims by merchants.
 
The case is In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No 05-md-01720.




Also Read

UK's Graduate Route Visa to continue: Key benefits for Indian students

Impact of UK visa rules on caregivers: Stranded Indian workers seek help

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

US visa fee hike: Take a look at the new H-1B, L-1 and EB-5 visa costs

Explained: How Indians can now get five-year, multi-entry Schengen visa

Internships are drying up this summer, especially in tech and finance

G7 summit: PM Modi meets Pope Francis; invites him to visit India

Ocean freight rates in rough waters on congestion, Red Sea crisis

PM Modi participates in G7 Outreach Session on AI, energy, Africa

G7 commits to reduce 75% of methane emissions from fossil fuels by 2030

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :United StatesMastercardVisa

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story