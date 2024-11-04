Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Volcanic eruption burns houses in Indonesia, killing at least six people

Volcanic eruption burns houses in Indonesia, killing at least six people

Authorities also raised the danger level and widened the danger zone for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Monday

volcano
Representative Image: The eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki just after midnight on Monday spewed thick brownish ash (Photo: PTI)
AP Maumere (Indonesia)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said Monday that at least six people have died as a series of volcanic eruptions widens on the remote island of Flores.

The eruption at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki just after midnight on Monday spewed thick brownish ash as high as 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) into the air and hot ashes hit a nearby village, burning down several houses including a convent of Catholic nuns, said Firman Yosef, an official at the Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki monitoring post.

The Disaster Management Agency lowered the known death toll from an earlier report of nine, saying it had received updated information from local authorities. It said that information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, as local media reports said more people were buried in collapsed houses.

Authorities also raised the danger level and widened the danger zone for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Monday, following a series of eruptions that began last week.

The country's volcano monitoring agency increased the volcano's alert status to the highest level and more than doubled the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius after midnight on Monday as eruptions became more frequent.

The agency said at least 10,000 people have been affected by the eruption in Wulanggitang District, in the six nearby villages of Pululera, Nawokote, Hokeng Jaya, Klatanlo, Boru and Boru Kedang.

More From This Section

Mineral Res' Ellison to step down after probe on founder's tax evasion

US elections: Harris appeals to Christians, Trump embraces violent rhetoric

US election showdown: Latest polls show Harris v Trump is too close to call

Electoral battle between Kamala Harris and Trump goes down to wire: Polls

China urges France to get EU to arrive at palatable EV trade solution

In Ile Bura District, 4 villages were affected, namely Dulipali Village, Nobo, Nurabelen and Riang Rita, while in Titehena District it affected four villages, namely Konga Village, Kobasoma, Bokang Wolomatang and Watowara.

He said volcanic material was thrown up to 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from its crater, blanketeing nearby villages and towns with tons of volcanic debris and forcing residents to flee.

A nun in Hokeng village died and another was missing, said Agusta Palma, the head of the Saint Gabriel Foundation that oversees convents on the majority-Catholic island.

Our nuns ran out in panic under a rain of volcanic ash in the darkness, Palma said.

Photos and videos circulated on social media showed tons of volcanic debris covering houses up to their rooftops in villages like Hokeng, where hot volcanic material set fire to houses.

It's Indonesia's second volcanic eruption in as many weeks. West Sumatra province's Mount Marapi, one of the country's most active volcanos, erupted on Oct. 27, spewing thick columns of ash at least three times and blanketing nearby villages with debris, but no casualties were reported.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

After iPhone 16 ban, Indonesia now halts sale of Google Pixel phones

Indonesia plans to import 1 million tonnes of rice from India in 2025

Apple iPhone 16 sales blocked in Indonesia due to local parts regulation

Indonesia's Prez wants key buildings in new capital ready in 4 years

Unilever to revamp Indonesia operations amid revenue drop, boycotts

Topics :IndonesiavolcanoDeath tollvolcano eruption

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story