Wall Street indexes flat; Fed Chair Jerome Powell flags challenges

Investors are hoping for further reductions to sustain the rally that has allowed Wall Street to scale new highs in September, defying historical trends

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
Wall Street's main indexes were mixed on Tuesday, taking a breather after a tech-driven rally, as investors digested commentary from various Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell.
 
Powell reiterated that the Fed faces the delicate task of balancing inflation concerns with signs of labor market weakness. His comments could be crucial to shaping expectations at a time when equities have been propelled by the rate cut last week.
 
Investors are hoping for further reductions to sustain the rally that has allowed Wall Street to scale new highs in September, defying historical trends.
 
But the path for further cuts remains unclear. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee in an interview with CNBC advocated a little caution to prevent reigniting inflation.
 
Separately, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said the bank could have to speed up the pace of cuts if businesses begin to lay off workers.
 
"A tug of war is developing as investors expect the Fed to move more aggressively than what officials signaled with the dot plots," wrote Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial.
 
"The gap between official guidance and market pricing underscores the uncertainty surrounding monetary policy in the coming years and highlights the risk of volatility if either side is proven wrong."
 
At 12:42 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.21 points, or 0.06%, to 46,410.75, the S&P 500 lost 13.76 points, or 0.21%, to 6,679.99 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 83.19 points, or 0.36%, to 22,705.79.
 
Gains in Boeing and banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan boosted the Dow to hit an intraday record.
 
Boeing gained 2.1% after securing an order from Uzbekistan Airways worth over $8 billion, while talks for a Chinese order were ongoing.
 
The S&P 500 financials sector hit a record high and was last up 0.1%, while energy companies rose 2.4%. The gains helped the S&P 500, which hit an intraday all-time high before giving up gains.
 
Losses in Nvidia, which slipped 2.2% after hitting a record high in the previous session, and Amazon.com, which dipped 2.1%, weighed on the Nasdaq. Technology stocks fell 0.7% on the S&P 500.
 
Consumer discretionary stocks fell 0.8%, with AutoZone the biggest laggard, down 2.1%, after its fourth-quarter profit missed estimates.
 
A September reading of S&P Global's flash manufacturing PMI fell to 52 from 53 in August.
 
During the past 40 years, the S&P 500 has generated a 15% median 12-month return when the Fed resumed cutting rates against a backdrop of continued economic growth.
 
However, uncertainty around the Trump administration's policy continues to pose risks. Kenvue, the maker of popular pain medication Tylenol, rose 3.6% but is yet to fully recover from a 7.5% plunge on Monday when the U.S. president linked autism to childhood vaccine use and the taking of Tylenol by women when pregnant.
 
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
 
The S&P 500 posted 43 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 142 new highs and 38 new lows.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

