War in Ukraine would be among top topics at G20 summit in Delhi: US

Leaders of G-20 nations, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi in the first half of September

Press Trust of India Washington
The ongoing war in Ukraine would be one of the top topics of discussion during the G-20 Summit in New Delhi next month, according to a senior official of the United States.

Leaders of G-20 nations, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to attend the G-20 summit in New Delhi in the first half of September.

In all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine. It is always one of the top topics that comes up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt that'll be true at the G20, State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

