Strikes hit Iran energy sites hours after Trump pauses attack plan: Report

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a pause on attacks targeting Iran’s power infrastructure, strikes were reported at energy facilities in the cities of Isfahan and Khorramshahr, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The report said a gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in northern Isfahan were hit on Tuesday, damaging parts of the facility and several nearby homes. In Khorramshahr, a projectile struck an area outside a gas pipeline station, a district official said.