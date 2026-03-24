Strikes hit Iran energy sites hours after Trump pauses attack plan: Report

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a pause on attacks targeting Iran’s power infrastructure, strikes were reported at energy facilities in the cities of Isfahan and Khorramshahr, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.
The report said a gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station on Kaveh Street in northern Isfahan were hit on Tuesday, damaging parts of the facility and several nearby homes. In Khorramshahr, a projectile struck an area outside a gas pipeline station, a district official said.
This came after Trump ordered a five-day pause on planned military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran as discussions continued. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denies his claims of any talks between the two sides