US won't strike Iranian power plants for the next five days: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had ordered a five-day pause on planned military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran as discussions continued.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

The development came shortly after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that Tehran would target Israel’s power facilities and infrastructure supporting US bases in the Gulf if Washington carried out its threat to “obliterate” Iran’s power network. “Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” he added.

On Saturday, Trump had said Iranian power plants would be destroyed if Tehran did not “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping within 48 hours, setting a deadline late Monday.

Iranian actions have effectively disrupted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that handles about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said the resulting disruption to energy markets was more severe than both the oil shocks of the 1970s and the gas crisis triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine combined.

Iran’s Defence Council further escalated its warning on Monday, saying it would mine key Gulf shipping routes if the US proceeded with military action, according to state media.

“Any attempt to attack Iran’s coasts or islands will lead to all access routes in the Gulf being mined,” the council said, adding that such a move would effectively render the wider Gulf region as restricted as the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, Iranian media cited the country’s representative to the International Maritime Organisation as saying the strait remained open to most shipping, except vessels linked to what it described as “Iran’s enemies”. Notably, Indian and Pakistani vessels were among those reportedly allowed safe passage.