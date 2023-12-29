Western assets will meet same fate if Russian assets are seized: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Friday warned the West that it had a list of US, European and other assets that would be seized if G7 leaders decided to go ahead and confiscate $300 billion in frozen Russian central bank reserves.



Leaders of the Group of Seven major industralised nations will discuss a new legal theory that would enable the seizure of frozen Russian assets when they meet in February, two sources familiar with the plans and a British official said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any such move by the West would amount to "theft", violate international law, and undermine reserve currencies, the global financial system and the world economy.

"It will be a significant blow to the main parameters of the international economy, it will undermine the international economy," Peskov told reporters.



"It will undermine the confidence of other countries in the United States as well as in the EU as economic guarantors.

Therefore, such actions are fraught with very, very serious consequences."



When asked if there was a specific list of Western assets that Russia could seize in retaliation, Peskov said: "Yes. There is".

He declined to say which specific assets were on the list.



Around $300 billion of Russian central bank assets are currently frozen in the West. Though the central bank has not detailed exactly which assets have been frozen, most of the bonds and deposits are denominated in euros as well as some in U.S. dollars and British pounds.