Home / World News / White House withdraws Stefanik's UN envoy bid over tight GOP House margin

White House withdraws Stefanik's UN envoy bid over tight GOP House margin

Trump confirmed the decision in a Truth Social post on Thursday, saying that it was essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress

US President Donald Trump
Trump had tapped Stefanik, a New York Republican, to represent the US at the international body shortly after winning reelection | Bloomberg
AP United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The White House has withdrawn Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations, a stunning turnaround for President Donald Trump's Cabinet pick after her confirmation had been stalled over concerns about Republicans' tight margins in the House.

Trump confirmed the decision in a Truth Social post on Thursday, saying that it was essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.

We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress, he said.

Trump had tapped Stefanik, a New York Republican, to represent the US at the international body shortly after winning reelection in November. She was seen as among the least controversial Cabinet picks, and her nomination advanced out of committee in late January, but House Republicans' razor-thin majority kept her ultimate confirmation in a state of purgatory for the last several months.

It had seemed as if Stefanik's nomination would advance to the Senate floor in recent weeks, given two US House special elections in Florida in districts that Trump easily won in 2024. Filling those vacant GOP seats would have allowed Stefanik to finally resign from the House and given Republicans, who currently hold 218 seats, a little more breathing room on passing legislation in a growingly divided Congress. Democrats hold 213 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China agrees to deepen bilateral ties with Dhaka ahead of Yunus-Xi talk

Man accused of setting fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas arrested: Police

British Steel plans plant closure after failing to agree deal with UK govt

Venezuela increases oil exports to China as US secondary tariff tightens

Trump imposes 25% tariff on imported cars, expects $100 bn in tax revenue

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationWhite HouseUnited Nations

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story