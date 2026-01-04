Who is Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting leader after Maduro's capture?

As foreign minister between 2014 and 2017, Rodríguez became a defender of the Maduro government on the international stage, repeatedly rejecting accusations of democratic erosion and human rights abuses. José Manuel Romano, a constitutional lawyer, told CNN that Rodríguez is a “very prominent” figure who enjoys Maduro’s “full trust” and wields influence across the state apparatus, including the military.

Delcy Rodríguez's ideology

The New York Times describes Rodríguez as a figure of "striking contradictions". The daughter of a Marxist guerrilla leader, she carries strong leftist credentials, yet has also cultivated ties with business elites and foreign investors.

As Venezuela’s economy minister, Rodríguez spearheaded market-oriented adjustments after years of economic collapse, including limited privatisation and tighter fiscal controls. These measures helped stabilise the economy ahead of the current crisis, according to the report.

Her pragmatic approach has not insulated her from international pressure. The United States, Canada and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Rodríguez for her role in supporting crackdowns on dissent, the New York Times reported.