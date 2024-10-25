Why are iPhone 16, other Apple products banned in Indonesia? Key details

Indonesia recently imposed a ban on Apple’s iPhone 16, restricting its sale and operation within the country. Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita announced that any iPhone 16 used in Indonesia is considered illegal, advising consumers against purchasing it abroad, reported The Times of India.

Kartasasmita emphasised that if an iPhone 16 were found operating in Indonesia, it would be classified as illegal and encouraged the public to report such instances. He also highlighted that the device currently lacks the necessary International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) certification.

Why is iPhone 16 banned in Indonesia?

The ban results from Apple’s incomplete investment commitments in Indonesia. Of the promised 1.71 trillion rupiah ($109 million), Apple has invested 1.48 trillion rupiah ($95 million), leaving a gap of 230 billion rupiah ($14.75 million). Kartasasmita clarified that the Ministry of Industry has not issued permits for the iPhone 16, as certain commitments remain unmet.

Earlier this month, the minister had stated that Apple’s iPhone 16 could not yet be sold in Indonesia because the extension of the TKDN certification was pending, awaiting further investment from Apple.

The TKDN (Domestic Component Level) certification requires products to have 40 per cent local content to be sold in Indonesia, and this certification is directly linked to Apple’s commitment to establish research and development centres, known as Apple Academies, in the country.

Apple eyes Indonesia expansion

The announcement followed Apple CEO Tim Cook’s April visit to Jakarta, where he reportedly discussed potential manufacturing plans with President Joko Widodo, indicating Apple would explore options to set up production facilities in Indonesia.

The iPhone 16, launched globally on September 20, remains unavailable in Indonesia, along with other new Apple products, including the iPhone 16 Pro series and Apple Watch Series 10. Ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arif confirmed that the TKDN certification for the iPhone 16 is still under review, contingent on Apple fulfilling its investment commitments.