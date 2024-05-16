Why New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory, is roiled by violence

In a dramatic turn of events, New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory, finds itself in the throes of unrest, prompting authorities to declare a two-day curfew and prohibit gatherings. The turmoil, which has claimed two lives and left three others seriously injured, has thrust the territory into the spotlight, compelling French President Emmanuel Macron to summon top ministers for urgent discussions on the escalating crisis.

Understanding New Caledonia

Situated some 1,500 kilometres from Australia, New Caledonia has a rich and convoluted history. Originally claimed by France in 1853 during the reign of Emperor Napoleon III, the territory transitioned into an overseas territory post-World War II, with all Kanaks, its indigenous inhabitants, granted French citizenship in 1957.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Comprising numerous islands and home to a diverse population of around 270,000, New Caledonia has long been a melting pot of cultures and identities. However, underlying tensions between the Kanak people, who seek independence, and other factions desiring to remain under French rule have simmered for decades.

The road to unrest

Recent events have been sparked by proposed changes to New Caledonia's electoral system. The French Parliament's consideration of a constitutional amendment allowing long-term residents to vote in provincial elections after a decade of residence has ignited fury among segments of the population. With around 40,000 French nationals currently ineligible to participate in local polls, Paris has labelled the situation as 'absurd'.

President Macron's push for constitutional reform aims to reaffirm France's influence in the Pacific, a region that has several territories, including New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

Escalating tensions in New Caledonia

Despite efforts to quell the unrest, clashes between protesters and law enforcement persist, prompting French authorities to make over 130 arrests. High Commissioner Louis Le Franc has issued a stark warning, cautioning that without swift intervention, the situation could deteriorate further, potentially resulting in further loss of life.

"The situation is not serious, it is very serious," Le Franc said, adding, "We have entered a dangerous spiral, a deadly spiral."

Pro-independence leaders have also called for calm but remain critical of the government's actions, alleging that the proposed electoral reforms favour pro-France politicians and marginalise indigenous voices.

President Macron condemns 'unworthy violence'

President Macron, grappling with the escalating crisis, has appealed for calm, denouncing the violence as "unworthy" in a letter to Caledonian representatives and political parties.

In order to concentrate on the developing situation, Macron also cancelled a planned trip to the northwest of France and called a special meeting of the Defence and Security Council, which included Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and the ministers of defence, interior, economy, and foreign affairs.