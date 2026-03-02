Why US citizens are leaving Donald Trump's America in record numbers

As the United States (US) completes 250 years of independence, a new trend is drawing attention. More Americans are choosing to move to other countries. Data compiled by The Wall Street Journal from many nations shows that the US is now seeing a rise in people leaving, not just people moving in.

For the first time since the Great Depression, more people left the US last year than moved in. The administration of President Donald Trump has described this negative net migration as proof that stricter deportation drives and tighter visa rules are working.

The US does not maintain complete data on how many citizens emigrate. However, figures from over 50 countries -- including residence permits, property purchases, and student enrolments -- indicate that Americans are relocating abroad in record numbers.

A mix of economic, political reasons The news report stated that interviews with US expatriates show that no single reason explains the trend. Many cite a mix of better lifestyle options, financial considerations, and frustration with the direction of the country. Concerns often include violent crime, rising living costs, and divisive politics. ALSO READ: Is the American Dream fading? Foreign students dip by 5,000, grads by 6% Some observers have called the recent surge the “Donald Dash", noting that departures have increased during Trump’s second term. Yet the movement began years ago. The rise of remote work, high housing and healthcare costs, and growing interest in living overseas -- particularly in Europe -- have all contributed to the shift.

Strong US incomes make overseas life possible America’s high salaries and strong stock market gains have helped fuel this outward move. Many professionals, students, and retirees are using their US earnings to fund a new life abroad. The report quoted relocation firms as saying that clients now include small-business owners from West Asia -- architects, financial advisers, engineers -- who continue serving US-based clients while living in lower-cost European cities. The US pays higher salaries, but Europe offers a better quality of life, the report quoted Chris Ford as saying. He works for a real estate investment firm in Dallas.

Europe emerges as top destination Europe has become the biggest draw for Americans seeking to relocate. Across nearly all 27 member states of the European Union, arrivals from the US are at record levels. In Portugal, the number of Americans living there has risen more than 500 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic, including a 36 per cent jump in 2024 alone. Over the past decade, the American population has nearly doubled in Spain and the Netherlands, and more than doubled in the Czech Republic, the news report said. Last year, more Americans moved to Germany than Germans moved to the US. The same pattern appeared in Ireland, which welcomed nearly 10,000 Americans in 2025 -- roughly twice the number recorded the previous year.