Home / World News / US Fed wrestles with how many interest rate cuts to make, how fast

US Fed wrestles with how many interest rate cuts to make, how fast

Powell and other Fed officials had previously pointed to a robust job market as a key reason that they could afford to keep rates unchanged

US Federal Reserve
Federal Reserve is widely expected to reduce its key interest rate.
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the Federal Reserve widely expected Wednesday to reduce its key interest rate by a quarter-point to about 4.1 per cent, economists and Wall Street investors will be looking for signals about next steps: How deeply might the Fed cut in the next few months?  There are typically two different approaches the central bank takes to lowering borrowing costs: Either a measured pace that reflects a modest adjustment to its key rate, or a much more rapid set of cuts as the economy deteriorates in an often-doomed effort to stave off recession.

For now, most economists expect it will take the first approach: What many analysts call a recalibration of rates to keep the economy growing and businesses hiring. Under this view, the Fed would reduce rates as many as five times by the middle of next year, bringing its rate closer to a level that neither stimulates or slows the economy.

Wall Street traders expect three reductions this year and then two more by next June, according to futures pricing tracked by CME Fedwatch.

A rate cut Wednesday would be the first in nine months. The Fed, led by Chair Jerome Powell, reduced borrowing costs three times last year. But it then put any further cuts on hold to evaluate the impact of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on the economy.

As recently as their last meeting in late July, Powell described the job market as solid" and kept rates unchanged as officials sought to take more time to see how the economy evolved.

Since then, however, the government has reported a sharp slowdown in hiring, and previous government data has been revised much lower. Employers actually cut back slightly on their payrolls in June, shedding 13,000 jobs, and added just 22,000 in August.

The government also said last week that its estimate of job gains for the year ended in March 2025 would likely be revised down by 911,000, a sharp reduction in total employment.

Powell and other Fed officials had previously pointed to a robust job market as a key reason that they could afford to keep rates unchanged. But with businesses pulling back on hiring, the economic case for a rate cut which can spur more borrowing and spending is stronger.

The downward revision of nearly a million jobs is a huge downgrade, said Talley Leger, chief market strategist at the Wealth Consulting Group. If that doesn't light a fire under the Fed just from an economic perspective I don't know what will.

Still, inflation remains stubbornly elevated, partly because tariffs have lifted the cost of some goods, such as furniture, appliances and food. Prices rose 2.9 per cent in August from a year earlier, the government said last week, up from 2.7 per cent a month earlier.

Persistent inflation could keep the Fed from cutting too rapidly. The central bank will release its quarterly economic projections after the meeting Wednesday, and many economists forecast they will show that officials expect three total reductions this year and at least two more next year.

Five reductions would bring the Fed's key rate down to just above 3 per cent. Many economists think that is roughly the rate that would neither stimulate nor slow the economy.

If Fed officials began to worry the economy would slip into recession, they would likely cut rates more quickly. But for now, most economists don't see rapid cuts as necessary.

We're not at a break-glass moment, said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at BNY Investments. This is a recalibration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prosecutors dropped dozen cases from Trump's DC crime surge, says judge

Trump's threat to target 'radical left' after Kirk killing sparks fears

Trump revives plan to end quarterly reports: What it means for US markets

Israel strikes Yemeni port of Hodeida as Houthis activate air defences

US military sank three Venezuela-linked drug-smuggling boats, says Trump

Topics :Federal ReserveUS Federal ReserveInterest Rates

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story