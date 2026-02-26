Women are falling in love with AI chatbots. It's a problem for Beijing

Phoebe Zhang has gone on more than 200 dates over the past year, and she has narrowed down her suitors to two. Often, she takes screenshots of their conversa- tions to remember the moments they share.

Her newfound happiness shows, friends say. Despite talking every day, Zhang will never meet these men in person.

They are her artificial intelligence boyfriends. China’s ruling Communist Party wants young women to prioritise getting married and having babies. Instead, many of them are finding romance with chatbots.

It is complicating the govern- ment’s efforts to reverse the country’s shrinking population and a birthrate hovering at the lowest level in over 75 years.

The lightning-fast adoption of AI in China has prompted regulators to warn tech companies not to have “design goals to replace social interaction.” The country’s youths were already glued to their smartphones and longing for con- nection when a state-led push last year to adopt artificial intelligence created a boom in platforms that allowed people to share their daily routines and private anxieties with virtual companions. Dozens of specialised chatbots sprang up, including many that specifically catered to people seeking romantic partners. The chatbots tapped into a gener- ation of young people in China who helped to define the term “lying flat.” Faced with rising unemployment and fewer opportunities, they are rejecting the pressures of marriage and choosing to take less ambitious approaches to their careers and personal lives.

“I feel that for our generation, people think being alone is good,” said Zhang, 21, a student of applied psychology in southern China who spends at least an hour each day talking to both of her A.I. boyfriends. “Why go and date others? That’s too troublesome.” “AI apps provide a relatively safer space for communication and emotional consultation — something that is often lacking in China,” said Rose Luqiu, an associate professor of journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University. “These apps offer so-called emotional value that many women find difficult to obtain from men.” The companies behind the com- panion apps have capitalised on the sur- ging interest in AI MiniMax, a Shanghai start-up behind Xingye, one of China’s most popular companion apps, went public in Hong Kong in a January listing that valued the company at over $600 million.

MiniMax also makes a global version called Talkie, and together the two apps had more than 147 million users as of September, according to its filings in Hong Kong. The growing use of companion apps prompted Guligo Jia, a 36-year-old film- maker in Beijing, to make a documen- tary about Chinese women in AI relationships. In online forums, women swap tips on how to mold their AI companions’ personalities, including to have more “daddy”-like qualities, or how to get them to send love poems. Mercury Lu, 24, lives alone in Shang- hai, where she works at a gaming com- pany. She said she didn’t have the time or energy to date.

Four years ago, while she was in college, Lu first found A.I. companionship using Replika, an early American chatbot. She now uses com- panion apps most days. Her AI type, she said, is “quite different from men in real life”: expressive, vulnerable and straight- forward. In December, the Chinese govern- ment proposed rules that would require platforms to step in if users exhibited unhealthy dependences with their apps, including by creating emotional profiles for their users and intervening if they showed signs of self-harm. The rules are expected to take effect this year. The content of the apps must also comply with China’s existing informa- tion controls, including strict adherence to socialist values.

The many overlapping regulations can make AI interactions feel disjointed. Chatbots sometimes try to change the conversation or say they can’t talk about certain topics. Chats can be abruptly interrupted with notifications that say, “Your message has been blocked.” There are signs that the excitement surrounding AI romances might be waning. Downloads in companion apps have started to see drastic declines. Xingye and Maoxiang, which is operated by TikTok’s parent company, Byte- Dance, are both down about 95 percent from their peak last year of millions of downloads per month, according to Sensor Tower, a market data firm.