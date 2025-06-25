World Bank approves over $1 bn for infra projects in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon

The World Bank said on Wednesday it approved over $1 billion dollars for infrastructure and reconstruction projects in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The biggest amount went to Iraq, where the World Bank approved $ 930 million to help improve the country's railway infrastructure, boost domestic trade, create jobs and diversify the economy.

The World Bank said the Iraq Railways Extension and Modernisation Project will improve services and increase freight capacity between the Umm Qasr Port on the Persian gulf in southern Iraq to the northern city of Mosul.

As Iraq shifts from reconstruction to development, enhanced trade and connectivity can stimulate growth, create jobs, and reduce oil dependency," said Jean-Christophe Carret, director of the World Bank's Middle East division.