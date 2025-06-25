Home / World News / Trump denies Putin's offer for Israel-Iran deal; says need help with you

Trump denies Putin's offer for Israel-Iran deal; says need help with you

Trump asked Putin for his help in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been ongoing for over three years now

Trump, Putin
Trump told journalists that as many as 6,000 soldiers died last week as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues | File Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his assistance in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran, adding that he, however, asked Putin for his help in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been ongoing for over three years now.
 
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump signalled his intent to broker another truce deal between Russia and Ukraine. He said, “You know, I would like to see a deal with Russia. As you know, Vladimir called me up and asked, ‘Can I help you with Iran?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t need help with Iran. I need help from you.”  Trump’s attempt to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine comes after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, 12 days after Israel launched its ‘Operation Rising Lion’ against Iran
 
It is worth noting that during his election campaign, Trump vowed to achieve a deal with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts within 24 hours of taking office. However, after taking office in January, his administration set a goal of achieving the deal before Trump completed his first 100 days in office, the deadline for which has also passed.
 

Russia-Ukraine conflict continues 

Trump told journalists that as many as 6,000 soldiers died last week as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues. Negotiations between the two sides resumed in May after a gap of more than three years. The face-to-face talks were first held in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, which led to a series of prisoner exchanges. However, no deal has been brokered so far, with Russia resuming its attack and carrying out some of its heaviest air attacks of the war, and Ukraine mounting surprise drone strikes on airfields. 
 

Trump’s remarks on the Israel-Iran ceasefire deal 

Hours after a ceasefire deal was agreed upon by both Israel and Iran, Trump warned Iran against its attempt in trying to rebuild its nuclear programme. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Iran will not enrich — the last thing they want to do is enrich.”
 
He further said, “Iran is not going to make bombs any time soon... We don't think Iran had enough time to get nuclear items out of the sites in time. I think it was a tremendous hit.” He also made a U-turn in his stance on regime change in Iran and said that he is not keen on it. 
 

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinRussia Ukraine ConflictIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

