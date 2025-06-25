Home / World News / Trump's red button moment: JD Vance says he feared 'nuclear strike'

US Vice President JD Vance shares a moment when Trump pressed a red button mid-call-only to summon a Diet Coke

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
A red button. A tense room. A muted phone call with a world leader. US Vice President JD Vance recently shared a moment in the White House when he thought President Donald Trump had just launched a nuclear strike.
 
In a video shared on X, Vance recalled the incident in vivid detail. Trump, after putting a foreign leader on mute, reportedly said, “This is not going very well", before pressing a red button on his desk.
 
“My eyes get really big,” Vance recounted. “And I’m like, ‘Mr President, you know what just happened?’ He looks at me and goes, ‘Nuclear. Nuclear'.”
 
Before panic could take hold, a White House waiter walked in carrying a Diet Coke. Trump smiled and clarified: “It wasn’t nuclear. It’s just the Diet Coke button.” 
 
Vance ended the story with a chuckle, saying, “That’s the kind of guy, my fellow Republicans, that we have as president of the United States.”
 
The anecdote arrives against the backdrop of escalating global tension. Concerns of further confrontation are mounting as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran threatens to unravel. The two nations recently violated the agreement, prompting volatile exchanges and renewed fears of conflict.
 
Earlier this week, Trump erupted at reporters, using expletives when questioned about the ceasefire breaches. The US President has nevertheless positioned himself as a peacemaker, with some of his allies demanding a Nobel Peace prize for his 'extraordinary and historic' role in brokering a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran. 
 
Among his nominators is Republican Congressman Buddy Carter, joined by Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir, who was recently hosted by Trump for a private lunch at the White House. While the details of their meeting remain undisclosed, Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly confirmed the visit followed Munir’s suggestion that Trump be considered for the prize.
   

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

