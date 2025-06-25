Trump's red button moment: JD Vance says he feared 'nuclear strike'

A red button. A tense room. A muted phone call with a world leader. US Vice President JD Vance recently shared a moment in the White House when he thought President Donald Trump had just launched a nuclear strike.

In a video shared on X, Vance recalled the incident in vivid detail. Trump , after putting a foreign leader on mute, reportedly said, “This is not going very well", before pressing a red button on his desk.

“My eyes get really big,” Vance recounted. “And I’m like, ‘Mr President, you know what just happened?’ He looks at me and goes, ‘Nuclear. Nuclear'.”