Home / World News / World Hepatitis Day 2023: History, significance, symptoms and more

World Hepatitis Day 2023: History, significance, symptoms and more

World Hepatitis Day aims to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and finding ways to prevent, test and treat the disease. Reports say someone dies every 30 seconds globally due to hepatitis

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Representative image

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Every year World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 to create awareness and educate people all over the world about the effects of viral hepatitis, a disease-causing inflammation in the liver. 

According to the American National Institute of Health, 4 to 43 out of 100,000 adults and 2 to 10 out of 100,000 children have autoimmune hepatitis.

Reports suggest that someone dies every 30 seconds globally due to hepatitis or other related illness. This makes it necessary to start awareness campaigns throughout the world. 

Hence, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated World Hepatitis Day as one of the eight health days every year to provide prevention, testing and treatment to support those affected by hepatitis.

Also Read: Super killer T-cells found in patients who beat cancer, say scientists

World Hepatitis Day 2023: Significance
Viral hepatitis could lead to live ailments and liver cancer. Every year, more than 13 lakh people lose their lives due to viral Hepatitis B & C.  The objective to observe World Hepatitis Day is to make people aware of the fatal impacts of this viral disease and successfully move towards a Hepatitis-free future.


The day aims to inform people around the world about the vaccination against Hepatitis B and prevent the transmission of infection from one person to another. 

World Hepatitis Day encourages the world to coordinate and work in the direction of WHO's target to eradicate viral hepatitis as a significant public health hazard by 2030.  WHO aims to greater immunisation, early diagnosis and better health care service to eliminate these fatal diseases. 

Also Read: Floods spark eye flu outbreak in Delhi; Know about cause and symptoms

The day plays a significant role in testing and treating viral Hepatitis so that liver ailment and deadly cancer diseases could be prevented.

World Hepatitis Day 2023: History

World Hepatitis Day was first observed on May 19, 2008, and is organised by World Hepatitis Alliance. The Alliance was established in the year 2007. Later, the day was moved to July 28, 2010, to honour the birthday of American Physician, Dr Baruch Samuel Blumberg, who discovered Hepatitis B in the 1960s. He also made some groundbreaking contributions to the research by discovering the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developing a diagnostic test and vaccine. 

The day enhances national and international efforts against hepatitis, encourages action, and involves individuals, partners and the public. WHO is committed to eradicating hepatitis diseases by 2030.

What are the symptoms of Hepatitis?
Many people don't even know that they are going through with the disease as many people with hepatitis do not have any symptoms. The acute infection symptoms can appear anytime between 2 to 6 weeks after exposure to Hepatitis.  


The acute hepatitis symptoms are fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-coloured stools, joint pain, and jaundice. On the other hand, chronic viral hepatitis could take decades to develop.

Also Read

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more

Researchers find long COVID could be caused by virus lingering in body

Zydus begins Phase-IV trial for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease drug

One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial

India indispensable partner for free, open Indo-Pacific: Japan minister

Nearly 200 mn under heat, flood advisories as US braces for severe storms

Global warming: An overheating planet requires extreme solutions

Ageing with no successors: Japan's population sees steepest fall since 1968

Australian PM Albanese confident US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

Topics :World Hepatitis DayhealthWorld Health OrganisationWHOhepatitishepatitis B

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vodafone Idea likely to get extension to pay Q1 spectrum and licence fees

Silicon Power to invest $121.7 mn in semiconductor plant in Odisha

Politics

We want to help farmers: Karnataka Dy CM on milk price hike in state

Centre working in biased manner: Pilot on PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Technology

Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in bet on devices with bending screens

Samsung confirms Galaxy fan-edition smartphone is in the pipeline: Report

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story