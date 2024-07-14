Global leaders condemn assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump

World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Sunday denounced the appalling assassination bid on former US president Donald Trump and asserted that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

Trump, 78, survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition.

The 20-year-old suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern over the attack and said violence has no place in politics and democracies.

Modi said on X, "Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery."



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.

Starmer said he was appalled by the shocking scenes at the rally. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack, he said.

Macron called the assassination attempt "a tragedy".

"This is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people," Macron said on social media platform X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "This was an inexcusable attack under the democratic values that Australians and Americans share and the freedom that we treasure. These values are ones that unite our two countries.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was following with apprehension updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

She expressed her hope that in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was appalled to learn about the shooting of Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.

"Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail. I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery," he said.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said his thoughts and prayers are with Trump and his family.

"Together with all democracy-loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme," he said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed shock over the incident and said the "no country should encounter such political violence.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te wished him a swift recovery.

"Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack," he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the world must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it left him sickened.

"It cannot be overstated political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife were praying for Trump.

"Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We pray for his safety and speedy recovery."



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was also quick to offer his support to the former president, who he met with only a few days prior at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours," Orban wrote in a post.

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the shooting unacceptable while also urging others to condemn it.

The attack against former president Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said violence is a threat to democracy.

"From Chile, I express our unqualified condemnation of what happened today in the United States," Boric wrote on X.

"We hope for the speedy recovery of former President Donald Trump, the facts are clarified and justice is served."



Earlier, US President Joe Biden, Trump's opponent in the November election, said everyone must condemn political violence.