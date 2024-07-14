Trump's campaign to boost security after shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Trump, 78, was injured on Saturday after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

Donald Trump's campaign team has announced plans to bolster security protocols to ensure his safety after the former US president was injured in a shooting incident at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump, 78, was injured on Saturday after being shot in the ear during an apparent assassination attempt during a Republican Party campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 20-year-old male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Following the incident, Trump's campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said the campaign would be employing additional security measures, CNN reported.

Wiles and LaCivita told staffers in a new memo that they remain horrified at the attack. They added that they hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation, together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country.

We condemn all forms of violence, and will not tolerate dangerous rhetoric on social media, the memo said.



The campaign managers said the Republican National Convention will continue as planned in Milwaukee, where we will nominate our President to be the brave and fearless nominee of our Party.

Republican delegates will nominate Trump as the party's candidate in the November 5 presidential election against the nominee of the Democratic Party, which till late last month was thought to be incumbent US President Joe Biden.

However, after his disastrous performance against Trump at the first presidential debate, pressure has mounted on 81-year-old Biden to quit the race and allow someone else from the party to contest against the former president.

In moments of tragedy and horror, we must be resolute in our mission to reelect President Trump, the memo reads.