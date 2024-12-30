Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / World population will be 8.09 bn on New Year's Day: US census estimates

World population will be 8.09 bn on New Year's Day: US census estimates

The 0.9 per cent increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people

Indian economy, worker, labour, population
In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 11:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year's Day, according to US Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

The 0.9 per cent increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the US population on New Year's Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau.

The United States was expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025.

International migration was expected to add one person to the US population every 23.2 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the US population by one person every 21.2 seconds, the Census Bureau said.

So far in the 2020s, the US population has grown by almost 9.7 million people, a 2.9 per cent growth rate. In the 2010s, the US grew by 7.4 per cent, which was the lowest rate since the 1930s.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H-1B visa programme: A policy shift under Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Appeals court upholds $5 mn award in sexual abuse verdict against Trump

H-1B visa system 'broken', in need of 'major reform', says Elon Musk

US pending home sales hit 21-month high in Nov despite high mortgage rates

Carlos Slim invested $1 billion in 2024 to supercharge crude oil bets

Topics :populationIndian PopulationUS census

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story