World Tourism Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and more

An essential sector of the economy, tourism also generates jobs and strengthens cross-cultural relationships between individuals from various backgrounds. World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27, a time to honour tourism's significance and the global social, cultural, and economic effects it has. For upcoming generations, the day seeks to promote a more fair and sustainable tourism sector. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This year, the United Nations is emphasising the value of fostering sustainable tourism and understanding many cultures as part of World Tourism Day, which is focused on the relationship between tourism and global peace.

World Tourism Day 2024: Theme

The UNWTO established the World Tourism Day in 1980 to honour the global influence of travel and to increase public understanding of its importance on social, cultural, and economic development.

The adoption of UNWTO statutes in 1975 was commemorated on September 27, which is also the date of this year's celebration, which falls on Friday, September 27, 2024. The UN has declared that 2024's World Tourism Day will focus on "Tourism and Peace," highlighting the connection between tourism and global peace. It also highlights the importance of promoting sustainable tourism and understanding other cultures.

World Tourism Day 2024: Host country

Georgia will host World Tourism Day 2024. As the host nation, the nation will highlight its breathtaking scenery, vibrant culture, and dedication to sustainable practices.

World Tourism Day: History

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) laws were adopted in 1970, and the World Tourism Day honours this milestone. The United Nations established the day in 1980 with the goal of fostering cross-border connections through tourism. Meanwhile, the UNWTO established the custom of choosing a host nation annually to draw attention to the importance of tourism on a global scale in 1997.

World Tourism Day 2024: Wishes and greetings

Wishing you a fabulous World Tourism Day! May your travels inspire and uplift you, reminding you of the incredible world we share!

On this special day, let’s appreciate the beauty of our planet and the joy of travel. Happy World Tourism Day!

Wishing you an adventurous World Tourism Day! Explore new horizons and immerse yourself in the diverse cultures that make our world unique!

Travel far, travel wide, and travel often! Celebrating World Tourism Day today!

Wishing everyone a day filled with adventure and wanderlust! Happy World Tourism Day.

Happy World Tourism Day! May your journeys be filled with wonder and discovery as you explore the beauty of our planet!

Wishing everyone a joyful World Tourism Day! Let’s celebrate the connections we make through travel and the cultures we embrace!

Happy World Tourism Day! Here’s to new adventures, breathtaking landscapes, and the stories we’ll tell along the way!

On this World Tourism Day, may you find inspiration in every corner of the globe and create unforgettable memories!

Travel not only to see new places but to see with new eyes. Happy World Tourism Day.