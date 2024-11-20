WWE co-founder Linda McMahon latest addition to Trump cabinet: Check list

Donald Trump cabinet members full list: President-elect Donald Trump, set to assume office on January 20, has nominated former professional wrestling magnate and WWE co-founder Linda McMahon to head the Department of Education. Since his November 5 victory, Trump has made a series of key cabinet and administrative appointments for his second term as President of the United States.

Who is Linda McMahon?

Linda McMahon, a prominent figure in professional wrestling, is the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The 76-year-old has been a staunch supporter of Trump since his 2016 campaign. She previously served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration until her resignation in 2019 and later spearheaded a pro-Trump political action committee during the 2020 re-election campaign. Now, Trump has selected her to help shape policies and build a team for his upcoming presidential term.

Who else is in the Trump cabinet?

Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

US Senator Marco Rubio from Florida will become the first Latino to serve as Secretary of State. A proponent of a robust foreign policy, particularly regarding China, Iran, and Cuba, Rubio has adjusted some positions to align more closely with Trump’s less interventionist stance.

Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is set to serve as Attorney General. He will collaborate with Trump on initiatives such as mass deportations and pardoning January 6 rioters. “Few issues are more critical than ending the partisan weaponisation of our justice system,” Trump stated when announcing Gaetz’s appointment.

Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence

Former Democratic Party leader Tulsi Gabbard will take on the role of Director of National Intelligence. Critics cite her lack of intelligence experience and her perceived leniency towards Russia and Syria, raising concerns about her appointment.

Robert F. Kennedy as Health and Human Services Secretary

Kennedy, known for his vaccine scepticism, will oversee the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health. Once a contender in the presidential race, he stepped down in August in exchange for this role.

Pete Hegseth as Defence Secretary

Former Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth has been tapped to lead the Department of Defense. His appointment suggests a potential shift in military policy, with less emphasis on diversity initiatives.

Lee Zeldin as EPA Administrator

Former Congressman Lee Zeldin, a close Trump ally, will head the Environmental Protection Agency. His role will be pivotal as Trump aims to reshape energy policy, potentially boosting US oil and gas production under an “America First” agenda.

Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser

Retired Army Green Beret and Florida Representative Mike Waltz will serve as National Security Adviser. A critic of China, he has condemned the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff

Wiles, a key figure in Trump’s campaign, will bring discipline to the White House, addressing issues that plagued Trump’s first term.

Other key appointments

Tom Homan as Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Elise Stefanik as US Ambassador to the United Nations

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy as heads of the Department of Government Efficiency

Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary

Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary

John Ratcliffe as CIA Director

Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary

Trump’s cabinet picks underscore a focus on loyalty and a promise to streamline government operations.