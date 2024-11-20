Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Not reconsidering Matt Gaetz nomination for attorney general, says Trump

The nomination generated some skepticism given that the former congressman, first elected in 2016, was under investigation

Trump did not respond when asked how far he was willing to go to get Gaetz confirmed. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was not reconsidering the nomination of former Congressman Matt Gaetz as attorney general. 
Gaetz, 42, who was investigated by the Justice Department for nearly three years over sex trafficking allegations involving a 17-year-old girl, was tapped by Trump on Wednesday to run the agency when he returns to the White House in January. 
Trump, asked if he was reconsidering the nomination, replied "No." He was speaking in Texas after the launch of a rocket by Elon Musk's SpaceX. 
Trump did not respond when asked how far he was willing to go to get Gaetz confirmed. 
The nomination generated some skepticism given that the former congressman, first elected in 2016, was under investigation by the House of Representatives' Ethics Committee. 
He resigned from Congress hours after he was nominated for attorney general. 

Some Republicans in the Senate, which has a constitutional duty to confirm or reject high-level appointments, have called the committee to turn over its findings on allegations of sexual misconduct involving a teenager and drug use by Gaetz. 
Republican House Speak Mike Johnson has said the committee should not release its report. 
The committee is expected to discuss next steps on Wednesday. 
First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

