X to pay creators more to compete with YouTube? Here's what Musk said

Billionaire and X owner Elon Musk on Tuesday (local time) hinted at increasing creators' payout to compete with YouTube, after he previously admitted that the content creators are underpaid.

Musk's remarks were in response to a post on X, calling for higher payouts to creators. "If I were at X or Elon, I’d crank creator payouts way way way way up. maybe even more than YouTube (you can eat the cost to try to win agi), because the platforms that actually pay will be the only ones that will have any authoritative content left once the LLMS finish eating the rest of the internet’s homework (which they have already done so for the most part)."

Responding to it, Musk said, "Ok, let's do it, but rigorously enforcing no gaming of the system." He further tagged X's head of product, Nikita Bier, who responded by saying X was "on it" and added, "We have a new method that should wipe out 99 per cent fraud," addressing the second part of Musk's suggestion. Musk’s endorsement of increased payouts for creators comes as digital platforms step up efforts to hold on to original, human-made, and credible content, even as they are flooded with a growing volume of AI-generated material. ALSO READ | This Indian YouTube channel earned ₹38 cr through AI-generated videos The remark follows comments made by the Tesla chief months earlier that X must improve what it pays creators if it is to compete with platforms such as YouTube.