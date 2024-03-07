Home / World News / X planning to remove likes and reposts from content, says Elon Musk

X planning to remove likes and reposts from content, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk talked about decluttering the content on X, formerly Twitter

Elon Musk
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 6:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his social media platform X is considering getting rid of showing the number of likes and reposts on each post.

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley technology, media and telecom conference, Musk also said X is a few months away from receiving approval for a money transmitter license in New York.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The platform formerly known as Twitter is seeking to add money features to the app, which Musk has previously said would include the ability to send payments to other users. Receiving licenses in each U.S. state is a step toward building those features.

Musk said the information could clutter content on X. Since taking over the company, he has also added the number of views to each post.

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Bharat Ratna: 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur, mentor to likes of Lalu, Nitish

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Musk loses world's richest person title to Bezos as Tesla shares tumble

Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name

X could soon receive payment licenses in New York, California: Elon Musk

Pressure grows on Israel to open more aid routes into Gaza by land, sea

Poland protests: Many injured amid violent clashes between farmers, police

Elon Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate

Chess legend Garry Kasparov added in 'terrorist, extremist' list by Russia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterElon Musk TeslaSocial media appsSocial MediaFacebook

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story