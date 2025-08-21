Home / World News / Xi visits Lhasa for 60th anniversary of Tibet Autonomous Region

Xi visits Lhasa for 60th anniversary of Tibet Autonomous Region

Xi, heading a delegation of officials from Beijing, was welcomed by people from various ethnic groups in Tibet, state-run Xinhua news agency reported

Chinese President Xi Jinping
Xi also held separate meetings with representatives of cadres who come to work in Tibet from other parts of the country. | Photo via Reuters
Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday arrived in Lhasa, Tibet's provincial capital, to mark the 60th anniversary of Tibet's founding as an autonomous region.

Xi, heading a delegation of officials from Beijing, was welcomed by people from various ethnic groups in Tibet, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) was formed officially by China in 1965 after it annexed the region in 1950.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, along with a large group of Tibetans fled to India in 1959, and has lived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala ever since.

The octogenarian monk celebrated his 90th birthday last month during which he said his successor will be chosen by Gaden Phodrang Trust, which was founded by him in 2015.

China has rejected the Dalai Lama's succession insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval.

China calls Tibet Xizang.

Xi also held separate meetings with representatives of cadres who come to work in Tibet from other parts of the country.

He also met with military officers, along with representatives of grassroots role models and civilian personnel from troops stationed in Lhasa, Xinhua reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NATO defence chiefs discuss Ukraine security guarantees in virtual meet

Israel plans new phase of Gaza operation as ceasefire talks continue

Intel in talks with large investors for equity boost at discount: Report

US rules out putting troops in Ukraine on ground; may give air support

US mulls equity stakes in Micron, Samsung, TSMC after Intel deal talks

Topics :Dalai LamaXi JinpingTibetChina

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story