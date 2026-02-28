Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis to resume attacks on ships in Red Sea corridor

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have decided to resume missile and drone attacks on shipping routes and on Israel in support of Iran.

That's according to two senior Houthi officials, who spoke in condition of anonymity because there is no official announcement from the Houthi leadership.

One of the officials said the rebels' first attack could come as soon as "tonight." The rebels ceased their attacks on the Red Sea shipping route as part of a deal with the Trump administration that also halted US strikes against the Houthis. They also stopped their attacks against Israel after an October ceasefire that halted major fighting in Gaza.