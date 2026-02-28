Home / World News / Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis to resume attacks on ships in Red Sea corridor

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis to resume attacks on ships in Red Sea corridor

The rebels ceased their attacks on the Red Sea shipping route as part of a deal with the Trump administration that also halted US strikes against the Houthis

Houthis Yemen
One of the officials said the rebels' first attack could come as soon as "tonight"
AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 2:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have decided to resume missile and drone attacks on shipping routes and on Israel in support of Iran.

That's according to two senior Houthi officials, who spoke in condition of anonymity because there is no official announcement from the Houthi leadership.

One of the officials said the rebels' first attack could come as soon as "tonight."  The rebels ceased their attacks on the Red Sea shipping route as part of a deal with the Trump administration that also halted US strikes against the Houthis. They also stopped their attacks against Israel after an October ceasefire that halted major fighting in Gaza.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel, Iran close their airspace after Tehran hit by pre-emptive strike

Israel, US launch pre-emptive strikes on Iran, dim hopes for nuclear talks

US, UK, China evacuate West Asia embassies as Trump 'not happy' on Iran

Pakistan, Afghanistan clashes enter 3rd day as diplomatic efforts intensify

OpenAI signs pact with Pentagon to deploy AI models on classified network

Topics :YemenIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story