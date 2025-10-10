Yen rebounds as Japan coalition falters, gold shines above $4,000

Breathless bulls took a break on Friday as record-setting stocks and gold prices dipped and the dollar headed for its best week in over a year after a run of falls for the yen and euro.

A day after a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the political developments were still coming thick and fast - and continuing to move markets.

Japan's yen was jolted out of its slide and the Nikkei dropped 1 per cent on news the Komeito party was quitting its coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). [/FRX]

That raised doubts over still-to-be-confirmed new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, whose pledges of major fiscal stimulus and calls for the Bank of Japan to hold off rate hikes have sapped the yen and lifted the Nikkei 6 per cent until Friday.

"If Takaichi doesn't become prime minister, or at least can't govern effectively, you don't really have much of a 'Takaichi trade'," said Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets Europe. European markets also saw a low key start [.EU] as traders there waited to see whether France's President Emmanuel Macron can find a way out of his country's political crisis. He is expected to name his sixth prime minister in under two years later, a personality who faces the vexing mission to steer a belt-tightening budget through a deeply fragmented parliament. The pan-European STOXX 600 was steady at 571 points, heading for a third straight weekly gain. The CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.3 per cent on the day along with the euro, although that is set for its worst week since July. [/FRX]

The yield gap between 10-year French government bonds and uber-safe German Bunds - a market gauge of the risk premium investors demand to hold French debt - was also back at 80 bps having surged to 88 bps earlier in the week. "At the moment the market is happy," Daiwa's Scicluna said, referring to the prospect of the French crisis easing. "Next year could well be another very different situation though," he added, referring to if it all falls apart again. "Spreads could break out to the highest levels since Mario Draghi's 'whatever it takes' speech," he said, referring to then ECB President Draghi's speech in 2012 aimed at ending the euro crisis.

RARE EARTH CURBS US stock futures found a bottom in Europe, with corporate earnings season for the third quarter due to kick off on Wall Street next week. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.1 per cent, while the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was on course for a 1.6 per cent weekly rise, its best since November, despite a 0.2 per cent dip on the day. Chinese stocks had tumbled 1.4 per cent overnight meanwhile, after Beijing expanded its rare earths export controls on Thursday, tightening control over the sector ahead of talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Beijing also ramped up enforcement of its chip import restrictions, aiming to reduce domestic technology companies' dependence on US products such as Nvidia's artificial intelligence processors, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. With the US government still in shutdown mode, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond fell to 4.12 per cent compared with its US close of 4.14 per cent. Traders expect the Federal Reserve will cut US interest rates again on October 29, with Fed funds futures pricing a 94.6 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

ALL THAT GLITTERS Gold edged back up to $4,000-an-ounce in Europe, having seen a brief bout of selling after topping the threshold for the first time ever this week. Silver which has risen even more than gold this year was also back above the $50 mark that it breached for the first time on Thursday. [GOL/] Multiple factors aided the rally, including geopolitical risks, robust central bank buying, exchange-traded fund inflows, expectations of US rate cuts, and trade-related uncertainties. In energy markets, Brent crude slid 0.7 per cent to $64.72 per barrel, after Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday, clearing the way to suspend hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and free Israeli hostages held there in days.