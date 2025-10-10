Meet Maria Corina Machado, who pipped Trump to win 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

In a blow to US President Donald Trump’s dreams of winning a Nobel Prize, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Friday (October 10) was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her work promoting democratic rights and her struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted that she has become a unifying force in an opposition once deeply divided.

In its statement, the Nobel Committee said, “Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace. She embodies the hope of a different future, one where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, and their voices are heard.”

The Committee pointed out her non-violent resistance, her leadership despite being in hiding, and her ability to mobilise ordinary Venezuelans across political divides. This award follows her sharing of the 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought with Edmundo González Urrutia, recognising both for their efforts in restoring democratic norms amid electoral disputes. Also read: Obama got Nobel for doing nothing, says Donald Trump amid peace push Early life and political rise Born on October 7, 1967, in Caracas, Venezuela, Machado trained as an industrial engineer and later specialised in finance. Early in her career, she worked in the private sector before entering civic activism. She co-founded Súmate, a civil society group dedicated to monitoring elections and promoting transparency.

Machado entered electoral politics in 2010 when she won a seat in Venezuela’s National Assembly, serving from 2011 until 2014. During that time, she distinguished herself as an outspoken critic of the Chavez government and later Nicolas Maduro, focusing on corruption, human rights, and democratic rule. In 2024 and 2025, she received several recognitions from European and academic institutions that cited her work in defence of democratic rights. Opposition leadership and persecution In 2013, she co-founded the political party Vente Venezuela and became its national coordinator. In the opposition primaries of October 2023, she won more than 90 per cent support among primary voters, establishing her as a leading opposition candidate. However, state bodies barred her from running in the 2024 presidential election.

After she was disqualified, she supported Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, a relatively little-known diplomat, as the opposition’s candidate. ALSO READ: Nobel Prize 2025 Full list of winners, schedule Because of her activism, Machado has faced extensive state pressure, including travel bans, official disqualifications, threat of arrest, and at times, going into hiding. Political vision of Machado Machado advocates for economic liberalisation, openness to foreign investment, and a return to rule of law as means of restoring Venezuela’s economy and society. She has also made civil and human rights central to her platform, especially condemning abuses by the government and seeking independent oversight of institutions.