Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, snubbing Trump's hopes

Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 to Maria Corina Machado, snubbing US President Donald Trump's hopes, who claimed ending "seven wars."
 
Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.
 
As the leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, Machado is one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times, the committee said. "Machado has been a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government," it added.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

