Zelenskyy urges global response to Russia's 'latest act of terror'

In response to the devastating attacks that left at least 31 people dead and over 150 injured, Ukraine urgently called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called upon the international community to respond to Russia's recent massive aerial assault on Ukraine, the most significant escalation since the commencement of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

In response to the devastating attacks that left at least 31 people dead and over 150 injured, Ukraine urgently called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"It is important that the world responds to this latest act of terror. Many leaders have already expressed their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians today, and I am grateful to everyone," Zelenskyy said in his daily address on Friday, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

Zelenskyy pledged to reinforce the country's air defence and vowed to continue efforts to "bring the war" back into Russia.

Zelenskyy also acknowledged the efforts of emergency services and staff involved in rescue operations following the aerial assaults in various parts of the country.

The attacks resulted in extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including the destruction or damage of over 100 private houses, 45 high-rise buildings, schools, churches, hospitals, a maternity hospital, and numerous commercial and warehouse premises.

Zelenskyy extended his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

"More than 100 private houses were destroyed or damaged, (as well as) 45 high-rise buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, a maternity hospital, many commercial and warehouse premises," Zelenskyy said, offering his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Regarding the urgent UNSC meeting, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requested that the Ecuadorian Presidency convene an urgent UNSC meeting to address Russia's missile and drone attack against Ukraine, which resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure."

The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates on a monthly basis, and Ecuador holds the responsibility for December, CNN reported.

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

