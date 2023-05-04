Home / World News / Zelenskyy visits ICC after warrant issued against Putin for war crimes

Zelenskyy visits ICC after warrant issued against Putin for war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday made an unannounced visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Hague
Zelenskyy visits ICC after warrant issued against Putin for war crimes

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday made an unannounced visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy was on a visit to The Hague, which hosts the ICC as well as the United Nations' top judicial organ, the International Court of Justice. The Dutch city calls itself the international city of peace and justice.

Judges at the ICC last month announced they found reasonable grounds to believe that Putin and his commissioner for children's rights were responsible for the unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

But the chances of Putin standing trial in The Hague are remote, The court does not have a police force to execute its warrants, and the Russian leader is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC's 123 member states that are under an obligation to arrest him if they can.

Also Read

Putin threatened me with missile strike before Ukraine war: Boris Johnson

ICC issues arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over Ukraine war crimes

War-crimes warrant for Putin could complicate Ukraine peace talks

Russian forces committed more than 400 war crimes in Kherson: Zelensky

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Ukrainian city

TikTok's revamped creator fund to require 10K followers, 100K views

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Moderna CEO criticised for earning 12,000 times of a minimum wage worker

J&J, cancer victims ordered to start settlement talks in bankruptcy

No option other than elimination of Zelenskyy: Russia's ex-leader Medvedev

Topics :Vladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story