Who is Zohran Mamdani, Indian-origin assemblyman running for NYC mayor?

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Assemblyman from Queens, New York, has suddenly emerged as one of the most talked-about candidates in the upcoming New York mayoral election, scheduled for June 24. The Indian-origin politician is now polling second, right behind former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and has captured attention with his progressive platform and viral social media presence.

But with popularity has come backlash. Mamdani, who is a Democratic Socialist, is now facing increasing attacks from far-right groups and critics online — many of whom accuse him of anti-Israel and divisive rhetoric.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Born in Kampala, Uganda, to a renowned intellectual family, Zohran Mamdani moved to New York City at the age of seven. His father, Mahmood Mamdani, is a well-known Ugandan author and Marxist scholar of Indian descent, while his mother, Mira Nair, is an award-winning Indian-American filmmaker best known for 'Monsoon Wedding' and 'The Namesake'.

Mamdani grew up in New York, studied in the city’s public schools, graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College. He became a naturalised American citizen in 2018. Before entering politics, Mamdani worked as a housing counselor, assisting low-income families in Queens with housing, financial literacy, and foreclosure prevention. He is the first South Asian man and the first Ugandan to be elected to the New York State Assembly, and only the third Muslim ever to hold the position. From grassroots activist to mayoral challenger Mamdani entered politics with the Democratic Socialists of America in 2017. His early campaign work included stints with local progressive candidates like Tiffany Caban and Khader El-Yateem. He was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020 and re-elected unopposed in 2022 and 2024.

Known for championing causes such as affordable housing, fare-free public transport, and a $30 minimum wage by 2030, Mamdani has sponsored 20 bills, three of which have become law. His policies are often inspired by Bernie Sanders and aim to make New York a more equitable city. “This campaign is for every person who believes in the dignity of their neighbors and that the government’s job is to actually make our lives better,” Mamdani said while announcing his mayoral bid. He is contesting against several prominent names, including Adrienne Adams, Speaker of the New York City Council; former hedge fund executive Whitney Tilson; and Andrew Cuomo, the former Governor of New York.

Controversies: Israel, PM Modi, and 'India card' Despite his progressive credentials, Mamdani has come under fire for several of his remarks — especially those related to Israel and India. In a recent interview with Fox5’s Good Day New York, Mamdani stated he does not support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. “Because I’m not comfortable supporting any state that has a hierarchy of citizenship on the basis of religion or anything else,” he told anchor Rosanna Scotto. “In the way we have in this country, equality should be enshrined in every country in the world,” he added.

His position sparked outrage among pro-Israel groups and conservative commentators, many of whom accused him of promoting anti-Semitism. Mamdani has also drawn criticism for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi . When asked in an interview whether he would attend a hypothetical joint press conference with PM Modi if the Indian leader visited New York, Mamdani flatly said he would not. He further compared Modi to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Recently, Mamdani also faced backlash for releasing a Hindi-language, Bollywood-style campaign video. In the 2-minute-23-second video, Mamdani spoke directly to Indian voters in Hindi, blending New York politics with Indian cinematic flair. While some praised the cultural nod, many on social media accused him of playing the 'India card' for votes.