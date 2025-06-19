Iran fires missile barrage at Israel; one of the largest hospitals impacted

An Iranian missile barrage targeted Israel on Thursday morning, including a direct hit on Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, one of the largest hospitals in Israel, Associated Press reported. The Soroka Medical Center is the main hospital in Israel’s south.

The attack comes as the conflict in West Asia enters its seventh day with no end in sight. The Iranian missile barrage also hit Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, where 16 people have been reported injured so far, with three of them seriously injured.

Speaking about the impact on the Soroka Hospital, a spokesperson said that the hospital has suffered ‘extensive damage’ in different areas, leaving people wounded in the attack. The hospital has urged people not to come there for the treatment as black smoke continues to rise from the building. The hospital has more than 1,000 beds, and it provides services to approximately one million residents of Israel’s south, the report said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned people to evacuate the area around the Arak heavy water reactor. The Israeli military shared the warning in a social media post on X. The round of airstrikes on Thursday targeted Tehran, Arak, and some other areas. The military said Iran fired a new salvo of missiles and advised the people to take shelter. The counterstrike by Iran was in retaliation for Israel’s attack on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor. The Israeli military said Thursday’s round of airstrikes targeted Tehran and other areas of Iran, without elaborating. ALSO READ: Trump hints at Iran strike as West Asia conflict enters seventh day