Aapai Technologies raises $20 million funding from angel investor

-
ALSO READ
Govt can resolve farmers' agitation by MSP guarantee: Satya Pal Malik
Microsoft names CEO Satya Nadella as tech giant's new Chairman
Board of Angel Broking approves new Masterbrand 'Angel One'
Angel Broking rallies 12% on strong Q1 results; zooms 300% in three months
Angel Broking adds 450,000 customers in Aug on millennial-centric approach
-
Aapai Technologies raises $20 mn funding from angel investor New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) IT company Aapai Technologies on Friday announced to have raised USD 20 million in a seed round of funding from an angel investor and former minister of state in the union cabinet Satya Pal Singh has joined the board of the company as an independent director.
The investment will come in two phases – USD 10 million by December 2021 and the other half by June 2022, the company said in a statement.
Founded in the year 2010, Aapai Technologies is engaged in software development, IT outsourcing, and IT consulting services.
Aapai Technologies is actively helping global corporations to transform and address critical business issues by applying innovative information technology solutions.
"With this new funding, we will be acquiring a 10,00 square feet space in Navi Mumbai to further disrupt the technology world with our recruit AI and new era artificial intelligence products. We are also very fortunate and excited to include Ex-Mumbai CP as an Independent Director on our board from December 2022," Aapai Technologies chief executive officer Mayank Maitreya said.
The company is working on technologies like artificial intelligence, internet of things, BI, blockchain, cyber security, etc, and plans to come up with software solutions that reflect the future.
Aapai also has plans to use the funding for hiring and expansion in the Indian sub-continent.
"We are also very fortunate and excited to include Ex-Mumbai CP, Satyapal Singh Yadav as an Independent Director on our board from December 2022," Maitreya said. The new funding is expected to increase the valuation of the company to USD 60 million.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU