HDFC Bank posts 2.7% loan growth to ₹28.45 trn in Q3, deposits rise higher

HDFC Bank merged with its parent HDFC in July 2023, adding a significant pool of loans but a smaller volume of deposits

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank said it expects loan growth to match ‍the industry in fiscal year 2026 and exceed it in 2027

India's top private lender HDFC Bank posted on Monday a ‍sequential quarterly loan ​growth, supported by the festive season and sweeping tax cuts, while deposits also rose.

As of December 31, loans rose 2.7 per cent sequentially to ₹28.45 trillion ($316.13 billion), while deposits increased ​2.1 per cent to ₹28.6 trillion, the Mumbai-based bank said.

Analysts had expected stronger loan demand in October-December, supported by spending in the festive season and the boost from tax cuts.

HDFC Bank merged with its parent HDFC in July 2023, adding a significant pool of loans but a smaller volume of deposits. This created pressure for the lender to either raise deposits or ease ‌loan growth.

 

Since the merger, the bank ​has consistently grown deposits faster than loans to manage its loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR).

HDFC Bank said it expects loan growth to match ‍the industry in fiscal year 2026 and exceed it in 2027.

The lender has ‍said it ‌aims to ​return its LDR to ‍pre-merger levels of 85 per cent-90 per cent in 2026-27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

